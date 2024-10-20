Bhutan Vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs SL On TV And Online

Bhutan will take on Sri Lanka in a Group B fixture in the ongoing SAFF Women’s Championships on Monday, October 21 at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu. (More Football News)
Nepal, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka make up the Group B of the competition.
Sri Lanka come into the contest after their 1-0 win over Maldives, and will hope to continue their winning run in their second game of the tournament.
On the other hand, Bhutan will enter the contest after their 0-0 draw against Nepal, and will eye their first win of the competition.
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is Bhutan vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture?
The Bhutan vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture will be played on Monday, October 21 at the Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu and will kick-off at 1:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Bhutan vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group B fixture?
Unfortunately, the tournament won't be available for telecast in India. The live streaming of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 will be available on FanCode app and website.