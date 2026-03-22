Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kane Scores Again As Bavarians Edge Closer To Title
Harry Kane scored again and Bayern Munich stepped closer toward its 13th Bundesliga title in 14 years after beating Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday. Kane scored after the break for his 31st league goal. He has seven more rounds to try and match Robert Lewandowski’s season record of 41. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Michael Olise also grabbed a goal for Bayern, taking the team’s tally after 27 rounds to 97, on course to smash the season record of 101 goals set by Bayern in 1971-72.
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