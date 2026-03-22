Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kane Scores Again As Bavarians Edge Closer To Title

Harry Kane scored again and Bayern Munich stepped closer toward its 13th Bundesliga title in 14 years after beating Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday. Kane scored after the break for his 31st league goal. He has seven more rounds to try and match Robert Lewandowski’s season record of 41. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Michael Olise also grabbed a goal for Bayern, taking the team’s tally after 27 rounds to 97, on course to smash the season record of 101 goals set by Bayern in 1971-72.

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Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
From left, Munich's scorer Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Tom Bischof and Raphael Guerreiro celebrate their side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
From left, Munich's scorer Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise celebrate their side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Munich's Serge Gnabry, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga Soccer: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Munich's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Munich's Harry Kane, center, and Berlin's Livan Burcu, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga Soccer Match: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Berlin's head coach Steffen Baumgart before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany, Saturday, March 21, 2026 () | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP
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