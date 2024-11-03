Football

Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Not Focused On Champions League Pressure

Bayern moved temporarily top of the Bundesliga standings thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman's third goal in as many league games

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany said he is not focused on the pressure of the Champions League
Kompany's side have now scored 32 goals in their first nine games this season, taking their tally to 50 goals under the Belgian's tenure in 14 games in all competitions. 

But Bayern have failed to replicate that form in the Champions League, failing to win their last two games following an opening day mauling of Dinamo Zagreb. 

They find themselves in 23rd place in the new league format in the competition, and are at risk of not making the knockout stages for the first time since 2002-03. 

"Fact is that every Bayern game has pressure. But I am not focusing on pressure. Just on the next game," Kompany said.

"This format is eight teams qualify and 20-odd play in playoffs.

"For the top eight teams it is true (automatic qualification) but it is not about being in or out of the Champions League with this format." 

Bayern host Benfica on Wednesday, and will be looking to turn their European fortunes around on home soil.

And Kompany believes the intensity shown in their latest Bundesliga triumph can be used as positive momentum ahead of their Champions League return. 

"I think the team was working hard in the first and second half, but I was happy with our performance in the second half because we did not concede momentum," Kompany said.

"We did it really well. It was not an easy game, therefore it is a great result for us."

