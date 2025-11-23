Newcastle 2-1 Man City Highlights, English Premier League: Barnes Double Seals Win For Magpies At St. James' Park

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes reacts after scoring during the English Premier League match against Manchester City on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Catch the highlights of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 12 fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James’ Park, Tyneside, on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Man City slipped up in their title challenge as they fell to a 2-1 loss to struggling Newcastle. It was a game of missed opportunities, as Nick Woltemade nd Harvey Barens missing a number of opportunities for the hosts, as did Phil Foden for City. Barnes finally broke the deadlock with a strong finish right at the hour mark, but Ruben Dias equalised with a deflected finish just four minutes later. Barnes struck against two minutes later, and that proved to be the winner for Eddie Howe's side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Nov 2025, 09:51:56 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Welcome! Hello, football fans! We are back with another English Premier League live blog, with Newcastle United hosting Manchester City at St. James’ Park. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

22 Nov 2025, 09:54:28 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Matchday 12

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: 11:00 PM IST

22 Nov 2025, 10:09:19 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Newcastle Playing XI Starting XI: Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes (c), Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes. Bench: Aaron Ramsdale (gk), John Ruddy (gk), Sven Botman, Alex Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley, Sean Neave.

22 Nov 2025, 10:09:45 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Man City Playing XI Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly; Bernardo Silva (c), Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden; Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku. Bench: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Abdukodir Khusanov, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan AIt-Nouri, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush.

22 Nov 2025, 10:36:17 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Earlier Today... At Turf Moor, the visiting Chelsea blanked Burnley 2-0 to bring up their third straight Premier League victory as well as clean sheet, and jump to second in the standings. In the following concurrent games, Liverpool have suffered a shock 0-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

22 Nov 2025, 10:55:42 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record Newcastle United have won just one of their last 35 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D6 L28), a 2-1 home victory in January 2019 under Rafael Benitez. City have won 12 Premier League away games against Newcastle, their joint-most away victories against an opponent in the competition (also 12 vs Everton).

22 Nov 2025, 11:03:08 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Kick-Off! Newcastle United kicking from right to left and Man City the other way in the first half. The hosts almost get a really early gift, courtesy a poor pass from City custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first minute, but Harvey Barnes misses out with a weak shot.

22 Nov 2025, 11:15:23 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 13' NEW 0-0 MCI Donnarumma denies Nick Woltemade! The Newcastle forward leaps to head Tino Livramento's cross, but the City goalie reacts quickly to make a reflex-action diving save in the 13th minute and keep the visitors afloat.

22 Nov 2025, 11:29:17 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 26' NEW 0-0 MCI Minutes after a VAR check denied Man City a penalty, Woltemade has another crack for the home side, with Donnarumma coming to visitors' rescue again! The German forward surges ahead before striking a fairly powerful shot, but the Italian goalkeeper dives to his right to keep it out.

22 Nov 2025, 11:31:26 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 31' NEW 0-0 MCI The best chance of the match so far, and it falls to Barnes. It's excellent football again from the home side, with Woltemade dropping deep. A brilliant cross from the right flank by Murphy finds Barnes with the entire goal gaping in front of him, but his first-time attempt blazes wide of the left post.

22 Nov 2025, 11:42:45 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 42' NEW 0-0 MCI Anothher huge chance goes begging, this time for Man City. Another beautiful piece of build-up play, with Foden finding Cherki on the right. The Frenchman cuts it back for Foden, who seemed surprised to receive the return pass and blasted his shot wide of the post.

22 Nov 2025, 11:47:29 pm IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Half Time! | NEW 0-0 MCI The referee blows his whistle for half-time, and it has been a half of wasted opportunities. Newcastle could have, and should have, had three goals at least, but misses, including the latest one from Barnes, means that they could not beat Donnarumma. Foden was guilty of missing a big opportunity for the visitors, and it's nil-nil at the break.

23 Nov 2025, 12:03:49 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Second Half Underway! | NEW 0-0 MCI The second half is underway, with no half-time changes as far as I can see. Newcastle have started the half with renewed vigour, and Barnes wins a corner with mere seconds on the clock.

23 Nov 2025, 12:16:09 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 58' NEW 0-0 MCI Another excellent piece of football from Newcastle United. Murphy receives the ball on the right flank and plays a first-time ball to catch City's backline by surprise. It finds the feet of Woltemade, whose shot beats Donnarumma but goes whiskers wide of the post. It wouldn't have mattered, as the flag goes up.

23 Nov 2025, 12:21:57 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 64' NEW 1-0 MCI At last, someone makes their opportunity count!! Just when it looked like City were gaining some foothold in the match, Guimaraes wins posession in the visitors box and combined well with Barnes. The Brazilian pokes it back to Barnes, who shoots and finds the bottom left corner with precision.

23 Nov 2025, 12:25:55 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 68' NEW 1-1 MCI Newcastle's lead lasts just three-and-a-half minutes, with Ruben Dias finding the back of the net off a deflection of Schar. Newcastle fail to clear their lines from a corner, and Cherki's scuffed effort finds Dias. The Portuguese defender has a swing, and it goes in between Schar's legs past Pope.

23 Nov 2025, 12:28:33 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 70' NEW 2-1 MCI Three goals in the space of six minutes, with Barnes netting his second to give Newcastle the lead. It all comes as Barnes wins the ball in the City box and played it to Murphy, whose cross found the head of Woltemade. The header was helped goalwards by Guimaraes, which crashes against the crossbar and came back in the middle for Barnes to poke it in.

23 Nov 2025, 12:34:16 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 76' NEW 2-1 MCI After a lengthy VAR check, the second goal is confirmed, and City respond with a triple change. Silva, Doku, and Cherki all come off, with Tijjani Reijnders, Savinho, and Oscar Bobb taking their place. can they make the difference, with less than 15 minutes of regulation time left to play? Sven Botman comes on for Newcastle, taking the place of Hall.

23 Nov 2025, 12:48:42 am IST Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 90' NEW 2-1 MCI With the regulation 90 minutes having flown by, the fourth official holds up his board to indicate a minimum of eight additional minutes, with audible groands from the home supporters. Can Man City find an equaliser in that time?