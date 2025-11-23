Newcastle 2-1 Man City Highlights, English Premier League: Barnes Double Seals Win For Magpies At St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NEW vs MCI, Matchday 12 fixture at St. James’ Park, as it happened on November 22, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle United vs Manchester City live score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 12
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes reacts after scoring during the English Premier League match against Manchester City on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Catch the highlights of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 12 fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James’ Park, Tyneside, on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Man City slipped up in their title challenge as they fell to a 2-1 loss to struggling Newcastle. It was a game of missed opportunities, as Nick Woltemade nd Harvey Barens missing a number of opportunities for the hosts, as did Phil Foden for City. Barnes finally broke the deadlock with a strong finish right at the hour mark, but Ruben Dias equalised with a deflected finish just four minutes later. Barnes struck against two minutes later, and that proved to be the winner for Eddie Howe's side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are back with another English Premier League live blog, with Newcastle United hosting Manchester City at St. James’ Park. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Matchday 12

  • Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Newcastle Playing XI

Starting XI: Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes (c), Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes.

Bench: Aaron Ramsdale (gk), John Ruddy (gk), Sven Botman, Alex Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley, Sean Neave.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Man City Playing XI

Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly; Bernardo Silva (c), Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden; Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku.

Bench: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Abdukodir Khusanov, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan AIt-Nouri, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Earlier Today...

At Turf Moor, the visiting Chelsea blanked Burnley 2-0 to bring up their third straight Premier League victory as well as clean sheet, and jump to second in the standings. In the following concurrent games, Liverpool have suffered a shock 0-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record

Newcastle United have won just one of their last 35 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D6 L28), a 2-1 home victory in January 2019 under Rafael Benitez. City have won 12 Premier League away games against Newcastle, their joint-most away victories against an opponent in the competition (also 12 vs Everton).

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Kick-Off!

Newcastle United kicking from right to left and Man City the other way in the first half. The hosts almost get a really early gift, courtesy a poor pass from City custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first minute, but Harvey Barnes misses out with a weak shot.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 13' NEW 0-0 MCI

Donnarumma denies Nick Woltemade! The Newcastle forward leaps to head Tino Livramento's cross, but the City goalie reacts quickly to make a reflex-action diving save in the 13th minute and keep the visitors afloat.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 26' NEW 0-0 MCI

Minutes after a VAR check denied Man City a penalty, Woltemade has another crack for the home side, with Donnarumma coming to visitors' rescue again! The German forward surges ahead before striking a fairly powerful shot, but the Italian goalkeeper dives to his right to keep it out.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 31' NEW 0-0 MCI

The best chance of the match so far, and it falls to Barnes. It's excellent football again from the home side, with Woltemade dropping deep. A brilliant cross from the right flank by Murphy finds Barnes with the entire goal gaping in front of him, but his first-time attempt blazes wide of the left post.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 42' NEW 0-0 MCI

Anothher huge chance goes begging, this time for Man City. Another beautiful piece of build-up play, with Foden finding Cherki on the right. The Frenchman cuts it back for Foden, who seemed surprised to receive the return pass and blasted his shot wide of the post.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Half Time! | NEW 0-0 MCI

The referee blows his whistle for half-time, and it has been a half of wasted opportunities. Newcastle could have, and should have, had three goals at least, but misses, including the latest one from Barnes, means that they could not beat Donnarumma. Foden was guilty of missing a big opportunity for the visitors, and it's nil-nil at the break.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Second Half Underway! | NEW 0-0 MCI

The second half is underway, with no half-time changes as far as I can see. Newcastle have started the half with renewed vigour, and Barnes wins a corner with mere seconds on the clock.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 58' NEW 0-0 MCI

Another excellent piece of football from Newcastle United. Murphy receives the ball on the right flank and plays a first-time ball to catch City's backline by surprise. It finds the feet of Woltemade, whose shot beats Donnarumma but goes whiskers wide of the post. It wouldn't have mattered, as the flag goes up.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 64' NEW 1-0 MCI

At last, someone makes their opportunity count!! Just when it looked like City were gaining some foothold in the match, Guimaraes wins posession in the visitors box and combined well with Barnes. The Brazilian pokes it back to Barnes, who shoots and finds the bottom left corner with precision.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 68' NEW 1-1 MCI

Newcastle's lead lasts just three-and-a-half minutes, with Ruben Dias finding the back of the net off a deflection of Schar. Newcastle fail to clear their lines from a corner, and Cherki's scuffed effort finds Dias. The Portuguese defender has a swing, and it goes in between Schar's legs past Pope.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 70' NEW 2-1 MCI

Three goals in the space of six minutes, with Barnes netting his second to give Newcastle the lead. It all comes as Barnes wins the ball in the City box and played it to Murphy, whose cross found the head of Woltemade. The header was helped goalwards by Guimaraes, which crashes against the crossbar and came back in the middle for Barnes to poke it in.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 76' NEW 2-1 MCI

After a lengthy VAR check, the second goal is confirmed, and City respond with a triple change. Silva, Doku, and Cherki all come off, with Tijjani Reijnders, Savinho, and Oscar Bobb taking their place. can they make the difference, with less than 15 minutes of regulation time left to play?

Sven Botman comes on for Newcastle, taking the place of Hall.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 90' NEW 2-1 MCI

With the regulation 90 minutes having flown by, the fourth official holds up his board to indicate a minimum of eight additional minutes, with audible groands from the home supporters. Can Man City find an equaliser in that time?

Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Full Time! | NEW 2-1 MCI

Tbhe referee blows his whistle, and the entire stadium erupts in cheer. Eddie Howe needed a victory, and he has just that. It wasn't the prettiest of results, but the three points is all that will matter for the Magpies tonight.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Stars As PAK Beat SL By Seven Wickets

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

  3. Ashes 2025/26 1st Test: Jamie Smith’s Controversial DRS Out Raises Questions On Real-Time Snicko

  4. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  4. Delhi Traffic Police Collect Over ₹84.98 Crore In Fines For PUC Violations Amid GRAP Curbs

  5. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  3. Ukraine Faces Tough Decision As Trump Pushes Contested Peace Plan

  4. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start