Football

Bayern Munich 3-0 Augsburg: Hat-Trick Hero Kane Smashes Bundesliga Record

Harry Kane has now scored 50 Bundesliga goals in 43 matches. Before him, Erling Haaland was the quickest to 50, having done so in 50 appearances for Borussia Dortmund

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Harry Kane
Harry Kane hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Augsburg.
info_icon

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to become the quickest player to score 50 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich comfortably dispatched Augsburg 3-0 on Friday. (More Football News

Kane opened the scoring in the 63rd with a penalty before netting a quickfire double in second-half stoppage time to smash the record previously held by Erling Haaland. 

Despite controlling the early possession, Bayern were unable to make their dominance count, with Nediljko Labrovic rarely troubled in the opening 45 minutes. 

The hosts maintained their dominance after the interval, with Leon Goretzka's looped header grazing the crossbar before Jamal Musiala went close soon after. 

However, Bayern were awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review saw Mads Pedersen penalised for handling the ball, with Kane stepping up to score from 12 yards. 

The England captain grabbed his second of the game in the third-minute of stoppage time following another VAR review which saw Keven Schlotterbeck sent off after tripping Kane inside the box. 

Kane sent Labrovic the wrong way but was not to be denied a fourth treble of the season, brilliantly taking down Goretzka's searching ball before heading the ball home. 

Data Debrief: HurriKane

Kane has now scored 50 Bundesliga goals in 43 matches. Before him, Haaland was the quickest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals, having done so in 50 appearances in the competition for Borussia Dortmund.

He is also the quickest to reach that total for Bayern by some distance. Kane has reached that tally quicker than the likes of Gerd Muller (83 games), Mario Gomez (71 games), Roy Makaay (67 games) and Robert Lewandowski (64 games). 

10 of Kane’s goals have come from penalties, while 32 of them have been with his right foot, nine with his left and nine with his head.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Edge Beats Diving Pant As Aussies Add Crucial Runs, IND's Lead Still 50-Plus; AUS - 96/9 In 43 Overs
  2. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season
  4. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  5. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
Football News
  1. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  2. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  3. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  4. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
  5. Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Leads Early Trends In Debut Poll; SP Leading In Sishamau
  2. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: NDA Leads In Early Trends; Counting Underway Across 81 Seats
  3. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Mahayuti Leads In Early Trends; Counting Of Votes Underway
  4. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested 'Infiltrator' Tactic
  5. J&K CM Abdullah Demands 'Transparent' Probe Into Alleged Torture Of 5 Civilians By Army In Kishtwar
Entertainment News
  1. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  2. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  3. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  4. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  5. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Heavy Clashes Between Israeli Troops & Hezbollah Fighters In South Lebanon | Latest
  2. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  3. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  4. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  5. Trump, Up And Charging
Latest Stories
  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Focus On Pandya, Samson As India's Premier T20 Domestic Tournament Gets Underway
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W Match
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season
  5. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Mahayuti Leads In Early Trends; Counting Of Votes Underway
  6. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Leads Early Trends In Debut Poll; SP Leading In Sishamau
  7. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: NDA Leads In Early Trends; Counting Underway Across 81 Seats
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign