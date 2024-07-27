Football

Basketball At Paris Olympics: USA Hoping To Have Embiid, Davis And Durant Available For Opener

As the United States prepare to take on NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in their opening Group C game, coach Steve Kerr will give his stars every chance to prove their fitness

Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis have both been unwell in the build up to Team USA's Olympic opener
Team USA are hoping to have everyone fit for Sunday's Olympic basketball opener versus Serbia, despite doubts over Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Embiid and Davis have both been suffering from illness in recent days while Durant – Team USA's all-time record points scorer at the Olympics – missed their five warm-up games with a calf injury.

As the United States prepare to take on NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in their opening Group C game, coach Steve Kerr will give his stars every chance to prove their fitness.

"I'm confident we'll have everybody ready," Kerr said on Saturday.

Steve Kerr during the USA's warmup match against South Sudan. - null
USA Basketball At Paris 2024: Kerr Demands Improvements As Olympic Opener Looms

BY Stats Perform

Asked specifically about Durant's condition, Kerr added: "Hopefully he'll play. 

"He came through the scrimmage two days ago pretty well, and we'll have another practice today and just keep taking it day by day."

The USA did beat Serbia 105-79 in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, also overcoming Jokic and company in the gold medal match at Rio 2016.

The Denver Nuggets star averaged 26.4 points through 79 regular season games in 2023-24, only managing more in his second MVP campaign in 2021-22 (27.1).

Los Angeles Lakers forward Davis is wary of the threat he will pose to the USA's chances of starting with a win, as they target a fifth straight gold in the men's basketball competition.

"Jokic, with what he's able to do, obviously we know what he does in the NBA, but maybe he'll get a little bit higher usage in the international game," Davis said. "It's going to be fun."

The NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James, who helped his country win gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, is aware a fast start to their campaign could make all the difference.

"This is not like the NBA, where it's a marathon," James said. "This is a sprint. 

"This is a Michael Johnson or Usain Bolt-type game. The real thing starts tomorrow, so we need to be ready to go, which we will be."

