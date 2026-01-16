Racing Santander 0-2 Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Catalans Move Step Closer To Title Defense
Riding the wave of their Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid, the Catalans continued their winning momentum by defeating Los Racinguistas 2–0. The first half remained goalless, with the deadlock finally broken in the 66th minute when Ferran Torres fired a superb right-footed strike into the net. Just as Racing Santander’s hopes seemed to fade and the match was nearing its conclusion, Lamine Yamal capitalized on the opposition’s desperation to slot home an easy second goal, sealing the victory for Barcelona. With Real Madrid already eliminated by minnows Albacete last night, the Catalans now have a strong chance to defend their title.
