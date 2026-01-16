Racing Santander 0-2 Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Catalans Move Step Closer To Title Defense

Riding the wave of their Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid, the Catalans continued their winning momentum by defeating Los Racinguistas 2–0. The first half remained goalless, with the deadlock finally broken in the 66th minute when Ferran Torres fired a superb right-footed strike into the net. Just as Racing Santander’s hopes seemed to fade and the match was nearing its conclusion, Lamine Yamal capitalized on the opposition’s desperation to slot home an easy second goal, sealing the victory for Barcelona. With Real Madrid already eliminated by minnows Albacete last night, the Catalans now have a strong chance to defend their title.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with his teammate Barcelona's Raphinha during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
1/9
Copa del Rey: Racing Santander vs Barcelona
Rancing Santander's Javier Castro, left, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Spain Copa del Rey Soccer: Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, fights for the ball with Rancing Santander's Javier Castro during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Spain Copa del Rey Soccer: Racing Santander vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, tries a shot next to Rancing Santander's goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
copa-del-rey-2025-26: Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona's Raphinha tries a shot during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
copa-del-rey-2025-26: Racing Santander vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates with his teammate Barcelona's Jules Kounde after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match: Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Rancing Santander's Alvaro Mantilla, left, vies for the ball with Barcelona's Ferran Torres during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match: Racing Santander vs Barcelona
Rancing Santander's Aritz Aldasoro, center, heads for the ball next to Barcelona's Dani Olmo, left, during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Barcelona vs Racing Santander Copa del Rey
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, tries a shot during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Racing Santander vs Barcelona Copa del Rey
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia, second right, clears a ball during the Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Racing Santander and Barcelona, in Santander, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

  2. BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

  3. Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

  4. BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After BPL Players Revolt Over Derogatory Remarks

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Yet To Be Issued India Visas – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  2. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Jafar Panahi Laments Death And Destruction In Iran, Urges Global Film Community To Act

  5. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins, Exit Polls Predict A BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC