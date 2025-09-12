La Liga: Aymeric Laporte Completes Athletic Bilbao Return Following Al-Nassr Exit

Former Man City defender has signed a three-year deal until June 2028
He made 161 appearances in the Spanish top-flight, keeping 49 clean sheets
After two seasons with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the Euro 2024 champion has returned to the Basque Country
Aymeric Laporte has completed a return to Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.
The defender has signed a three-year deal until June 2028 following a reported €10m move from Al-Nassr.
Laporte made his senior debut for Bilbao as an 18-year-old in 2012 and spent six more years with the club before joining Manchester City in January 2018.
He made 161 appearances in the Spanish top-flight, keeping 49 clean sheets while winning an impressive 73.9% of his tackles and 62.9% of his duels.
Laporte went on to win 13 trophies under Pep Guardiola at Man City, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.
After two seasons with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the Euro 2024 champion has returned to the Basque Country.
In a video for the club’s social media accounts, Laporte said: “I’m here in San Mames where I want to be.
“I’m back and I’m very happy to come back to be here with my former team-mates and a very great season ahead.
“Let’s work together to achieve great things and I can’t wait to see you in San Mames.”
The LaLiga side have enjoyed a successful start to their 2024-25 campaign, winning all three of their league matches so far.
They are also preparing for their first Champions League match since the 2014-15 season as they host Arsenal in their opening match of the competition.