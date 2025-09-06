Australia 1-0 New Zealand, Soccer Ashes: Popovic Hails ‘Experience Of Lifetime’ After Socceroos Seal Dramatic Win

Max Balard's decisive goal in the 87th minute ensured a thrilling 1-0 victory for Australia against New Zealand in the Soccer Ashes match in Canberra

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs New Zealand Soccer Ashes Tony Popovic
Tony Popovic on the touchlines for Australia against New Zealand.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia defeated New Zealand 1-0 in Soccer Ashes series

  • Max Balard scored the winning goal in the 87th minute

  • Coach Tony Popovic praised debutants Balard, Nicolas Milanovic, and Paul Izzo

  • Socceroos extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches

  • Return fixture scheduled in Auckland on Tuesday

Australia coach Tony Popovic says his players were able to enjoy "an experience of a lifetime" following their dramatic victory over New Zealand.

The Socceroos were 1-0 winners at GIO Stadium Canberra in what was the first instalment of the two-game Soccer Ashes friendly series.

Debutant Max Balard was the hero in the 87th minute, neatly controlling and slotting past New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe just two minutes after replacing Ryan Teague.

It was enough for Popovic's side to extend their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 matches, and register a fifth straight victory.

"I'm certain it'll be a day he'll never forget," Popovic said of Balard. "[There were] a lot of young boys out there today who got their opportunity. It was nice to get the winner in that way. 

"We got the win and a lot of boys got an experience of a lifetime. The first half, we found a little bit difficult, but we got there."

Popovic also handed debuts to Aberdeen forward Nicolas Milanovic and Randers goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

The head coach paid tribute to the latter, who made four saves to keep the visitors at bay, including two to deny skipper and Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood.

Related Content
Related Content

Overall, though, Popovic hopes to see improvement ahead of the return fixture in Auckland on Tuesday.

"The best compliment I can give him is he looked like he belonged," he said of Izzo. "He certainly helped us against a top-class striker.

"Today, with all the changes and players finding their feet, it looked disjointed at times. That comes with giving all the players opportunities and trying them out for the first time. Let's hope we can do better in Auckland."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Frank Admission For His Semi-final Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz At Flushing Meadows

  4. Sabalenka Vs Anisimova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Preview, H2H - All You Need To Know

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner To Meet Carlos Alcaraz Again After Battling Past Felix Auger-Aliassime

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  3. Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  2. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

  3. Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

  4. Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

  5. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  7. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  8. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift