Australia defeated New Zealand 1-0 in Soccer Ashes series
Max Balard scored the winning goal in the 87th minute
Coach Tony Popovic praised debutants Balard, Nicolas Milanovic, and Paul Izzo
Socceroos extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches
Return fixture scheduled in Auckland on Tuesday
Australia coach Tony Popovic says his players were able to enjoy "an experience of a lifetime" following their dramatic victory over New Zealand.
The Socceroos were 1-0 winners at GIO Stadium Canberra in what was the first instalment of the two-game Soccer Ashes friendly series.
Debutant Max Balard was the hero in the 87th minute, neatly controlling and slotting past New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe just two minutes after replacing Ryan Teague.
It was enough for Popovic's side to extend their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 matches, and register a fifth straight victory.
"I'm certain it'll be a day he'll never forget," Popovic said of Balard. "[There were] a lot of young boys out there today who got their opportunity. It was nice to get the winner in that way.
"We got the win and a lot of boys got an experience of a lifetime. The first half, we found a little bit difficult, but we got there."
Popovic also handed debuts to Aberdeen forward Nicolas Milanovic and Randers goalkeeper Paul Izzo.
The head coach paid tribute to the latter, who made four saves to keep the visitors at bay, including two to deny skipper and Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood.
Overall, though, Popovic hopes to see improvement ahead of the return fixture in Auckland on Tuesday.
"The best compliment I can give him is he looked like he belonged," he said of Izzo. "He certainly helped us against a top-class striker.
"Today, with all the changes and players finding their feet, it looked disjointed at times. That comes with giving all the players opportunities and trying them out for the first time. Let's hope we can do better in Auckland."