Augsburg Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin's Side Needs First Away Win To Stay In Touch With Top Spots

Borussia Dortmund need to claim their first Bundesliga away win of the season this weekend, according to head coach Nuri Sahin. (More Football News)
The German side were beaten 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, having initially gone 2-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu, and travel to Augsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.
An inconsistent start to the domestic season has them seventh in the table, while they are still waiting for their first victory away from the Westfalenstadion.
But the setbacks the team have faced, according to Sahin, have all contributed to the team's development, and a first win on the road would be a great confidence booster.
"It has to work now with an away game win," he told a press conference. "It is an important game. Especially with a look at the table where we need to stay in touch with the top spots.
"The demands we have set for ourselves mean we have to win away games. You cannot reach your goals without away wins."
Dortmund do have a 100% record in all competitions at home this season and come into the weekend having beaten St. Pauli 2-1 in their last Bundesliga outing.
But they have not won back-to-back matches in the league so far this season, while they have picked up just one point in three away games.
Their patchy form has already seen a gap of four points open to league leaders Bayern Munich.
"Our demand is to get the three points and finally to reward ourselves on the road," Sahin said.
Sahin found himself the subject of much criticism in midweek, with his team having conceded five goals in 30 second-half minutes following his tactical substitutions.
"We need to keep working, remain clear. Every day, every match, every training session is important to progress. We will keep going down that road," he said.
"When you hit this flow it will be easier. We are not in that flow yet. It is a bit bumpy but, I have to accept it. Hopefully, [on Saturday] it will work out."