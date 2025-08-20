Atletico Madrid Suffer Injury Blow As Alex Baena Ruled Out With Low-grade Muscle Injury

Alex Baena has suffered a low-grade muscle injury
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that summer signing Alex Baena has suffered a low-grade muscle injury.
Baena, who joined Diego Simeone's ranks from Villarreal last month for a reported €50m transfer fee, is expected to miss up to two weeks of action.
The 23-year-old made his Atletico debut in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Espanyol, playing 68 minutes before being replaced by Antoine Griezmann.
Indeed, during their loss at RCDE Stadium, no player created more chances for Simeone's side than Baena (four), while only Matteo Ruggeri (93.9%) had better passing accuracy in the final third than the Spaniard (92.9%).
In a statement, Atletico said: "Alex Baena has suffered a low-grade muscle injury.
"The red-and-white number 10 will undergo physiotherapy sessions and gym-based recovery work, and the progress of his injury will determine his return to competition."
It is believed that the severity of the issue will see Baena miss Atletico's next two LaLiga fixtures against Elche this weekend and Alaves on August 30.
That means the midfielder could return to Simeone's ranks to face former employers Villarreal on September 14.