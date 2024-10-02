Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Preview: Emery Targeting Regular European Nights Ahead Of Major UCL Clash

Unai Emery wants to make Champions League nights a regular fixture at Villa Park in the coming seasons, as Aston Villa prepare to host Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final. (More Football News)
Emery led Villa to a fourth-placed Premier League finish in his first full campaign at the helm last term, and they beat Young Boys 3-0 in their first match in the Champions League last month.
On Wednesday, they welcome Bayern, who they beat 1-0 to win the European Cup at De Kuip 42 years ago, to the West Midlands for their second game back among Europe's elite.
Emery is determined to ensure this European adventure is not a one-off, saying: "Hopefully we can play more times in the Champions League, but it's the first match after a long time.
"It's a new competition for us because before it was the European Cup. I want to play matches like this and I want to play consistently. In the Premier League, we are facing teams like them, favourites – Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal – that can win this competition this year.
"They are favourites with other teams like Bayern Munich."
Villa have received a boost in recent days with long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara, as well as full-back Matty Cash, returning to training. However, none of that trio will be available to face Bayern.
"The injured players, I know it's the worst for them. Every player wants to play in the Champions League and matches like this. We have to accept it," Emery said.
"I want the best players on the field tomorrow and I want to face their best players. I want to play with our best players, accepting that we have some players injured. We're ready to compete.
"Matty is starting to train with us but for tomorrow, he is not going to be available. Kamara and Tyrone Mings are training but also not going to play tomorrow."
Forward Ollie Watkins, who could face his England team-mate Harry Kane, was speaking alongside Emery and said excitement was building ahead of Wednesday's game.
"It's been a long time since Champions League nights at Villa Park. Everyone is excited and looking forward to it," Watkins said.