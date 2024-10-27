Evanilson scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Bournemouth rescued a thrilling 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park. (More Football News)
The hosts bossed proceedings for much of the game, but Mark Travers’ goalkeeping heroics for Bournemouth kept the fixture goalless for 76 minutes.
Ross Barkley came off the bench to find the breakthrough for Unai Emery's side, who posted a 2-0 win against Bologna in midweek to go top of the 32-team Champions League table.
But there was to be a twist deep in stoppage time as Bournemouth produced some late drama.
Substitute Evanilson headed in from Marcus Tavernier's free-kick to snatch a point for the Cherries and frustrate Villa, who had a goal overturned by VAR in the first half.
Third-placed Villa are now five points behind leaders Manchester City, while Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth sit 10th, having collected 12 points from nine matches.
Data debrief: Villa fail to convert chances
Emery's side attempted 18 shots, which is their highest total in a single match in the Premier League this season, but failed to collect all three points.
Eight of those 18 shots were on target, with Bournemouth goalkeeper Travers proving to be crucial for his side, making an impressive seven saves after coming into the starting 11 to replace an injured Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The silver lining for Villa is they are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3 ). Only between February and April 2023 have they been on a longer such run in the competition under Emery (10 games).