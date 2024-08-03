AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona

Roma have signed Artem Dovbyk, who finished as top scorer in La Liga last season, from Girona. (More Football News)
The 27-year-old scored 24 goals and contributed eight assists in 36 La Liga matches in 2023-24 for Girona, who finished third after being title contenders for most of the campaign.
Roma are reported to have paid €38million for Dovbyk, who played for Ukraine at Euro 2024.
Dovbyk's LaLiga goals came from 24.29 expected goals, with the striker converting 21 of the 43 big chances that came his way.
He seemingly comes in as Roma's replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has returned to Chelsea after a successful loan stint in the Italian capital, albeit the Belgian is being linked with Napoli.
Dovbyk had also been of interest to Atletico Madrid.