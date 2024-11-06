Football

Inter Vs Arsenal, Champions League: Odegaard Returns To Full Training Ahead Of Tie

Martin Odegaard has missed 12 matches for Arsenal in all competitions after damaging his ankle ligaments against Austria while on international duty with Norway in September

Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard has returned to full Arsenal training
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training after spending two months out of action with an ankle injury. (More Football News)

Odegaard has missed 12 matches for the Gunners in all competitions after damaging his ankle ligaments against Austria while on international duty with Norway in September. 

The 25-year-old midfielder trained with Arsenal ahead of their trip to the San Siro to face Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday. 

Mikel Arteta's side have, however, struggled in Odegaard's absence recently, failing to win any of their last three games in the Premier League. 

In the seven games that Odegaard has missed in the top-flight, Arsenal's win percentage dropped from 66.7% to 42.9% after going unbeaten in their first three games. 

The Gunners have also averaged 1.6 points per game without Odegaard, compared to 2.3 points won with the Norwegian in their ranks.

