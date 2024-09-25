Football

Arsenal Vs Bolton Wanderers, EFL Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Vs BOL League Cup Match

Arsenal will take on Bolton in the EFL Cup third-round at the Emirates Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch

Leandro-Trossard
Arsenal will take on Bolton in the EFL Cup. Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
info_icon

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are in action again, albeit in League Cup, as they welcome League One side Bolton Wanderers to the Emirates on Wednesday, September 25 (Thursday, September 26 IST). (More Football News)

The Gunners come into this clash on the back of a grueling 2-2 draw at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City wherein they were down to 10-men in the second-half. The Gunners boss will likely be rotating his team for the upcoming clash.

As for Bolton, they just two wins in the League One this season and sit 18th in the standings.

Arsenal will be hosting Bolton in any competition for the first time since October 2011, winning that match 2-1 in a League Cup fourth round fixture.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Arteta stated that he will be using some of the fringe players.

He said: Yes for sure, we want to win this game.

"We have to start with the first game. We have to understand what is the best team, the strongest team that we can put out to perform in the way that we need to to be better than Bolton and beat them.

"It’s a great opportunity for any player to show what they are bringing in the games who haven’t had the ability to play much yet, to transform what they’re doing in training to give us the right reason and perform on the pitch."

Mikel Arteta reacts to Leandro Trossard's red card at the Etihad Stadium - null
Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards

BY Stats Perform

Predicted XIs:

Arsenal predicted XI:

Raya (GK) — White, Heaven, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly — S Oulad M'Hand, Jorginho — Saka, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

Bolton predicted XI:

Southwood (GK) — Toal, Johnston, Santos — Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Arfield, Dempsey, Schon — Adeboyejo, Charles.

Live Streaming Info:

When Is Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers, EFL Cup 2024-25 third-round tie?

Arsenal will play Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third-round on Thursday, September 26 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers, EFL Cup 2024-25 third-round tie?

Unfortunately, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers, EFL Cup 2024-25 third-round tie won't be available for broadcast. One can live stream it on the FanCode app and website.

