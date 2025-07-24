Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right celebrates a goal near teammates Arsenal's Benjamin White and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during a friendly match against AC Milan for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka fight for the ball during a friendly match for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's Davide Bartesaghi, right and Arsenal's Kai Havertz fight for the ball during a friendly match for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, left tries to hold onto Arsenal's Kai Havertz during a friendly match for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano in orange keeps the ball from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in blue near AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers during a friendly match for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's fans cheer during a friendly match against Arsenal for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard keeps the ball from AC Milan's players during a friendly match for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, center kicks the ball away from the goal post during a friendly match against Arsenal for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's Rafael Leão, right and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, center fights for the ball during a friendly match at the Singapore Festival of Football held at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AC Milan's players in white blocks the ball during a friendly match against Arsenal for the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium in Singapore.