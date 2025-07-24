Football

Arsenal Vs Milan: Saka Goal Clinches Friendly Win For Gunners

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal kick-started their pre-season tour of Asia with a one-goal win over AC Milan on Wednesday afternoon. Forward Bukayo Saka was vital for the Gunners again as his tapped in from Jakub Kiwior’s cross shortly after half-time to score what proved to be the winner. The Gunners struggled in front of goal throughout the tie, as just one of their 23 shots found the back of the net. The likes of Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, and Kepa Arrizabalaga all made their Arsenal bows.