Football

Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL

Arsenal had failed to qualify for the Champions League proper last season after being beaten on penalties by Paris FC in qualifying, but they navigated the first hurdle of their 2024-25 campaign with ease at Meadow Park

Caitlin Foord was in mesmerising form on Wednesday
Caitlin Foord helped herself to four goals as Arsenal trounced Rangers 6-0 to progress from their first Women's Champions League qualification tie on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League proper last season after being beaten on penalties by Paris FC in qualifying, but they navigated the first hurdle of their 2024-25 campaign with ease at Meadow Park.

Playing their first competitive game of the season, Arsenal were just one goal to the good at half-time as Foord nodded in a cross from debutant Mariona Caldentey, but they put their foot down after the break to pull clear.

Foord tapped in a close-range second before Alessia Russo drilled into the bottom corner just a minute later, and the former had her hat-trick with 21 minutes to play, hammering a volley past Lizzie Arnot after pulling off to the far post.

Women’s Super League: ‘We Can’t Control The Opta Supercomputer’ – Arsenal Boss Eidevall

BY Stats Perform

The Gunners were not done there as Kim Little dispatched a late penalty, and there was to be more joy for Foord in stoppage time as she prodded home the rebound following a strong Arnot save.

Jonas Eidevall's team must still navigate a first-round final versus Rosenborg – which will take place on Saturday – and a second-round tie, if they are to make the group stage.

