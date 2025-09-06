Armenia Vs Portugal Live Streaming, FIFA WC European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Portugal travel to Yerevan for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with Cristiano Ronaldo chasing records against a struggling Armenian side

Armenia vs Portugal live streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Cristiano Ronaldo
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Armenia host Portugal in Yerevan for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

  • Portugal lead 4-0 with two draws in head-to-head matches

  • Cristiano Ronaldo aims to break Carlos Ruiz's qualifier record

  • Portugal are the reigning UEFA Nations League champion

  • Armenia have a new coach, Yegishe Melikyan, and struggled in qualifiers

Armenia welcome Portugal to Yerevan for their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers in UEFA Group F on Saturday (September 6). Watch the Armenia vs Portugal football match live today.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the record goal-scorer in international football is expected to start for Portugal. At 40, the Al-Nassr forward is still leading the attacking line for the national team.

He is also chasing another individual milestone. Currently joint second with his great rival Lionel Messi in the list of all-time top scorers in World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo is just three goals shy of Guatemalan Carlos Ruiz's record of 39.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal will enter the match as reigning UEFA Nations League champions, having defeated Spain in the final earlier this year. They've qualified for every World Cup since 2002 and were semifinalists in 2006.

Armenia are yet to qualify for a major international tournament and they have a new coach in Yegishe Melikyan. The Havakakan have lost three of four matches played in 2025. In their last outing, they played out a 2-2 draw with Montenegro.

Armenia Vs Portugal Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met six times, and Portugal lead Armenia 4-0 with two draws. In their most recent meeting in June 2015, during the European Championship qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2016, Portugal beat Armenia 3-2 with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Group F also includes Hungary and the Republic of Ireland. Portugal and the other top-seeded teams begin their qualifiers later than most, but they are guaranteed at least a playoff spot due to their UEFA Nations League rankings.

The top team in each group qualify directly for the World Cup, while second-placed teams enter the playoffs.

Armenia Vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details

When is the Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

Where to watch the Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?

The Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?

The Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.

