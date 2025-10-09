Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup: ARG Take 2-0 Lead

Representative image showing a football. Unsplash

Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score: Welcome to the live coverage of the Argentina vs Nigeria clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025. Argentina have won all three of their games so far while Nigeria have a win, a loss and a draw in their three outings. Follow live scores of this clash right here

9 Oct 2025, 01:53:35 am IST Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup Half-time It is 2-0 in favour of Argentina as players walk back after four minutes of added time. Nigeria finding it very difficult to make good attacking chances.

9 Oct 2025, 01:38:38 am IST Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 35' Argentina U20 2-0 Nigeria U20 Argentina are continuing on with their dominance. Maher Carrizo doubles the lead for the young Argentinians. They are now 2-0 up in this Round of 16 clash.

9 Oct 2025, 01:17:16 am IST Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 15' Argentina are already ahead in this game. Alejo Sarco scores in the second minute to put Argentina on board and Nigeria have to catch up fast.

9 Oct 2025, 01:03:45 am IST Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup KICK OFF! Match is now underway at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile.