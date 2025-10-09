Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup: ARG Take 2-0 Lead

G
Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representative image showing a football
Representative image showing a football. Unsplash
Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score: Welcome to the live coverage of the Argentina vs Nigeria clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025. Argentina have won all three of their games so far while Nigeria have a win, a loss and a draw in their three outings. Follow live scores of this clash right here
LIVE UPDATES

Half-time

It is 2-0 in favour of Argentina as players walk back after four minutes of added time. Nigeria finding it very difficult to make good attacking chances.

35' Argentina U20 2-0 Nigeria U20

Argentina are continuing on with their dominance. Maher Carrizo doubles the lead for the young Argentinians. They are now 2-0 up in this Round of 16 clash.

15' Argentina are already ahead in this game. Alejo Sarco scores in the second minute to put Argentina on board and Nigeria have to catch up fast.

KICK OFF!

Match is now underway at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile.

Welcome to the live coverage of the Argentina vs Nigeria clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025

Published At:
