Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup: ARG Take 2-0 Lead

Argentina U20 Vs Nigeria U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup
Half-time
It is 2-0 in favour of Argentina as players walk back after four minutes of added time. Nigeria finding it very difficult to make good attacking chances.
35' Argentina U20 2-0 Nigeria U20
Argentina are continuing on with their dominance. Maher Carrizo doubles the lead for the young Argentinians. They are now 2-0 up in this Round of 16 clash.
15' Argentina are already ahead in this game. Alejo Sarco scores in the second minute to put Argentina on board and Nigeria have to catch up fast.
KICK OFF!
Match is now underway at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile.