Former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has backed Antonio Conte to make Napoli one of the main contenders in Serie A next season. (More Football News)
Conte returned to management after a 15-month absence by signing a three-year contract with the Partenopei last month.
Napoli won the Scudetto in 2022-23 with five games to spare after storming to the title, but followed that up by finishing 10th last season, outside the extended European places.
After Luciano Spalletti's departure in 2023, the club went through three head coaches last season, with both Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri being fired before Francesco Calzona oversaw the last few months of their underwhelming title challenge.
Gianluigi Buffon believes Napoli will finish in the top two this season, and Bonucci agreed with his former Juventus team-mate that Conte will make all the difference.
"Napoli couldn't have made a better choice after the year they've had," Bonucci told Sky Italia.
"They've taken on a world-class coach; he teaches you everything about football and gives you the right knowledge.
"The squad is strong and full of quality. Being able to work with them all week, he [Conte] will do really well."
Conte's first competitive game in charge of Napoli will be their Coppa Italia tie against Modena on August 10.