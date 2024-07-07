Football

Inter Milan Sign Piotr Zielinski On Free Transfer Following Napoli Departure

The 30-year-old has now penned a four-year contract with Simone Inzaghi's Serie A champions and is hoping to help them compete for more silverware next term

Piotr Zielinski represented Poland at Euro 2024
info_icon

Inter have confirmed the signing of Piotr Zielinski on a free transfer following his departure from Napoli. (More Football News)

Zielinski had been widely expected to join the Nerazzurri after running down his contract with Napoli, who he helped to the Scudetto in 2022-23.

The Poland international joined the Partenopei for €16million in 2016 following spells with Udinese and Empoli, making 364 appearances for the club throughout a distinguished eight-year spell.

The 30-year-old has now penned a four-year contract with Simone Inzaghi's Serie A champions and is hoping to help them compete for more silverware next term.

He told the club's website: "I will try to give it my all to make the fans happy, they are fantastic and San Siro is one of the best grounds in Italy. 

"I will do my best to show my skills and bring other trophies to the club. I am very happy because I'm joining one of the best sides in the world. It is an honour, I can't wait to get started."

info_icon

Zielinski will not be the only new face at San Siro, with former Porto striker Mehdi Taremi set to arrive as a free agent and Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez reportedly close to joining in a €13m deal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC Pitch Controversy: Curator Says AFG Vs SA Didn't Go As Planned; Seeking Balance Backfired - Report
  2. MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch
  3. England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  3. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: England Defeat SUI In A Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals - Match Report
  5. COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Voting Begins In Runoff Polls In France; Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow
  2. Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom
  3. Assam Floods: Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered
  4. NEET 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Over NEET UG Exam Row, Irregularities On July 8 | What We Know
  5. Day After Kulgam Twin Encounters, Soldier Injured In Militant Attack On Army Camp In J&K’s Rajouri
Entertainment News
  1. Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'
  2. 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch
  3. Jon Landau Passes Away: Oscar-Winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' Producer Dies At 63
  4. 'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya Lalwani-Raghav Juyal Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
  5. Shatrughan Sinha On Luv Sinha Skipping Sonakshi's Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: Family Subjected To Vicious Smear Campaign
US News
  1. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  2. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
  3. After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall
  4. Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'
  5. How Much Did The Ambanis Pay Justin Bieber For His Pre-Wedding Performance In Mumbai? Here's What The Reports Say
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Voting Begins In Runoff Polls In France; Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow
  2. France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details
  3. 'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP