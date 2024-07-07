Inter Milan Sign Piotr Zielinski On Free Transfer Following Napoli Departure

Inter have confirmed the signing of Piotr Zielinski on a free transfer following his departure from Napoli. (More Football News)
Zielinski had been widely expected to join the Nerazzurri after running down his contract with Napoli, who he helped to the Scudetto in 2022-23.
The Poland international joined the Partenopei for €16million in 2016 following spells with Udinese and Empoli, making 364 appearances for the club throughout a distinguished eight-year spell.
The 30-year-old has now penned a four-year contract with Simone Inzaghi's Serie A champions and is hoping to help them compete for more silverware next term.
He told the club's website: "I will try to give it my all to make the fans happy, they are fantastic and San Siro is one of the best grounds in Italy.
"I will do my best to show my skills and bring other trophies to the club. I am very happy because I'm joining one of the best sides in the world. It is an honour, I can't wait to get started."
Zielinski will not be the only new face at San Siro, with former Porto striker Mehdi Taremi set to arrive as a free agent and Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez reportedly close to joining in a €13m deal.