All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his ambition to score 1,000 career goals before he brings his remarkable career to a close. (More Football News)
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, breaking that competition's single-season scoring record last term.
He has scored a mammoth total of 899 goals for both club and country, the most of any player in a senior career in the history of the sport.
But speaking on his own podcast with former team-mate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo set his sights firmly on the next major milestone, while also taking a cheeky swipe at the likes at Pele in the process by stating that all his goals would have been televised, unlike the legends of the past.
He said: "Soon I will [score my] 900th and after that it will be 1,000. If I don't have injuries, that is most important, I want that.
"My challenge is to reach 1,000 goals with one difference – all the goals that I score will have video. So I can prove that."
When asked how much longer he could keep competing for, 39-year-old Ronaldo does not see himself finishing up anytime soon.
He said: "I know I’m still looking good. I feel I can still dribble, shoot, score goals, jumping.
"The day that I feel I cannot produce anything, I pack my bags and I go away, but I feel far from that."