All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, breaking that competition's single-season scoring record last term

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his ambition to score 1,000 career goals before he brings his remarkable career to a close. (More Football News)

He has scored a mammoth total of 899 goals for both club and country, the most of any player in a senior career in the history of the sport.

But speaking on his own podcast with former team-mate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo set his sights firmly on the next major milestone, while also taking a cheeky swipe at the likes at Pele in the process by stating that all his goals would have been televised, unlike the legends of the past.

Lamine Yamal has made more history at Euro 2024 - null
ESP Vs ENG Final, Euro 2024: Spain's Lamine Yamal Breaks Pele Record To Make Further History

BY Stats Perform

He said: "Soon I will [score my] 900th and after that it will be 1,000. If I don't have injuries, that is most important, I want that.

"My challenge is to reach 1,000 goals with one difference – all the goals that I score will have video. So I can prove that."

When asked how much longer he could keep competing for, 39-year-old Ronaldo does not see himself finishing up anytime soon.

He said: "I know I’m still looking good. I feel I can still dribble, shoot, score goals, jumping.

"The day that I feel I cannot produce anything, I pack my bags and I go away, but I feel far from that."

