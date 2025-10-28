Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, King's Cup 2025-26: Ronaldo, Felix Start Against Al-Amid In Round Of 16 Clash

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's key clash featuring two giants of Saudi football - Al-Nassr FC and Al-Ittihad, as the two go head-to-head in the Round of 16 of the King's Cup. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Joao Felix will be in action, and expect fireworks from both sides. The winner advances a step ahead in the Round of 16 competition. Catch the play-by-play updates from the round of 16 fixture at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, right here on October 28, 2025

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2025, 10:41:02 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad, King's Cup 2025-26 LIVE Score: H2H Matches: 47

Al Nassr: 16

Al Ittihad: 19

Draws: 12

28 Oct 2025, 10:30:17 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad, King's Cup 2025-26 LIVE Score: Playing XIs Out 🗒️ The chosen eleven. Ready for the King’s Cup battle pic.twitter.com/ZDQ14vwPP9 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 28, 2025 📋| Our lineup for #Alittihad_Alnassr match ⚽️🐅 pic.twitter.com/yoChbv6DDZ — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) October 28, 2025

28 Oct 2025, 10:19:47 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ittihad, King's Cup 2025-26 LIVE Score: Team News Shortly We are minutes away from the team news and will know whether the likes of Ronaldo, Felix will start or no.