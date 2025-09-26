Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Karim Benzema In Table-Topping Clash

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the matchday 4 fixture at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on September 26, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Karim Benzema faces Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. | Photo: X/ittihad_en/AlNassrFC_EN
Welcome to the live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 4 fixture between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday, September 26, 2025. Both sides have won their first three league games, but Al-Nassr sit top of the table courtesy of their better goal difference. This match will see two former Real Madrid teammates come face to face – Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo versus Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema. A win tonight will strengthen the early title ambitions of whichever side prevails. Follow the live scores and updates from the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo In Stadium

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Benches

Al-Ittihad: Mohammed Al-Absi (gk), Yaseem Al-Jaber, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, Faisel Al-Ghamdi, Awad Al Nashri, Hamed Al Ghamdi, Abdulrahman Al-Obood, Ahmed Alghamdi, Saleh Al-Shehri

Al-Nassr: Raghed Najjar (gk), Abdulelah Al Amri, Nader Abdullah Al Sharari, Salem Al Najdi, Sultam Al Ghanam, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Haroune Camara, Mohammed Maran

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr Starting XI

Bento Krepski (gk); Ayman Ahmed, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Al-Boushail; Sadio Mane, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo (c)

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI

Predrag Rajkovic (gk); Muath Faqeehi, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa, Ahmed Al-Julaydan; Fabinho, Houssem Auoar, N'Golo Kante; Steven Bergwijn, Karim Benzema (c), Moussa Diaby

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Read more about the live-streaming details of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Points Table

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table ahead of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr.
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table ahead of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr. | Photo: Screenshot/Google

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Records

As per the data available, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have played 69 times so far. Al-Ittihad have won 30 times, Al-Nassr have won 18 times, and 21 matches ended in draws.

The last time they met was in the Saudi Super Cup on August 19, with Al-Nassr winning 2-1 against Al-Ittihad despite going down to 10 men.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr’s trip to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 tonight. The action in Jeddah is set to kick off at 11:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
