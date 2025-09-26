Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo In Stadium
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Benches
Al-Ittihad: Mohammed Al-Absi (gk), Yaseem Al-Jaber, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, Faisel Al-Ghamdi, Awad Al Nashri, Hamed Al Ghamdi, Abdulrahman Al-Obood, Ahmed Alghamdi, Saleh Al-Shehri
Al-Nassr: Raghed Najjar (gk), Abdulelah Al Amri, Nader Abdullah Al Sharari, Salem Al Najdi, Sultam Al Ghanam, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Haroune Camara, Mohammed Maran
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr Starting XI
Bento Krepski (gk); Ayman Ahmed, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Al-Boushail; Sadio Mane, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo (c)
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI
Predrag Rajkovic (gk); Muath Faqeehi, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa, Ahmed Al-Julaydan; Fabinho, Houssem Auoar, N'Golo Kante; Steven Bergwijn, Karim Benzema (c), Moussa Diaby
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Read more about the live-streaming details of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Points Table
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Records
As per the data available, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have played 69 times so far. Al-Ittihad have won 30 times, Al-Nassr have won 18 times, and 21 matches ended in draws.
The last time they met was in the Saudi Super Cup on August 19, with Al-Nassr winning 2-1 against Al-Ittihad despite going down to 10 men.