Welcome to the live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 4 fixture between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday, September 26, 2025. Both sides have won their first three league games, but Al-Nassr sit top of the table courtesy of their better goal difference. This match will see two former Real Madrid teammates come face to face – Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo versus Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema. A win tonight will strengthen the early title ambitions of whichever side prevails. Follow the live scores and updates from the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match right here.

26 Sept 2025, 11:05:50 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo In Stadium

26 Sept 2025, 10:46:26 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Benches Al-Ittihad: Mohammed Al-Absi (gk), Yaseem Al-Jaber, Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili, Faisel Al-Ghamdi, Awad Al Nashri, Hamed Al Ghamdi, Abdulrahman Al-Obood, Ahmed Alghamdi, Saleh Al-Shehri Al-Nassr: Raghed Najjar (gk), Abdulelah Al Amri, Nader Abdullah Al Sharari, Salem Al Najdi, Sultam Al Ghanam, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Haroune Camara, Mohammed Maran

26 Sept 2025, 10:43:52 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr Starting XI Bento Krepski (gk); Ayman Ahmed, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Al-Boushail; Sadio Mane, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo (c) The XI is set. Let’s go, Nassr! 💛🔥 pic.twitter.com/08OnpotCJT — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 26, 2025

26 Sept 2025, 10:42:12 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Ittihad Starting XI Predrag Rajkovic (gk); Muath Faqeehi, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa, Ahmed Al-Julaydan; Fabinho, Houssem Auoar, N'Golo Kante; Steven Bergwijn, Karim Benzema (c), Moussa Diaby 📋| Lineup for #Alittihad_Alnassr match ⚽️🐅 pic.twitter.com/z0hPxeS7Kx — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) September 26, 2025

26 Sept 2025, 10:17:30 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Points Table Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table ahead of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr. | Photo: Screenshot/Google

26 Sept 2025, 10:00:57 pm IST Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Records As per the data available, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have played 69 times so far. Al-Ittihad have won 30 times, Al-Nassr have won 18 times, and 21 matches ended in draws. The last time they met was in the Saudi Super Cup on August 19, with Al-Nassr winning 2-1 against Al-Ittihad despite going down to 10 men.