Football

Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Sea Derby' On TV And Online

Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli Live Streaming: Check out the live streaming, telecast, timings, head-to-head and other details for the upcoming SPL 2024-25 fixture

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Karim-Benzema-Al-Ittihad-SPL-Football-X-Photo
Al Ittihad star forward Karim Benzema will be a key player for his side in the 'Sea Derby'. Photo: X/ittihad_en
info_icon

An in-form Al Ittihad will go up against Riyad Mahrez's Al Ahli in a cracker of a contest at the King Abdullah Sports City, on Thursday, October 31. The two sides will be aiming to continue their excellent start to the Saudi Pro League season. (More Football News)

Al Ittihad have garnered 21 points from the opening eight games and are looking the 'real deal' in the SPL 2024/25 season. Only Al Hilal have managed to register more points and score more goals in the league.

On the other hand, Al Ahli have not been in the greatest of form with Matthias Jaissle's team gathering 11 points from their eight games. They are currently sitting eight in the SPL standings. However, Al Ahli have done well in the AFC Champions League Elite, winning all of their three games in the group stage.

Head to Head

  • Total Matches – 20

  • ⁠Al Ittihad – 4

  • Al Ahli – 10

  • Draws – 6

Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Info:

When is Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

The Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, October 31 at the King Abdullah Sports City at 11:30 pm IST.

Which channel will televise the Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

The Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

The Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matc will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oman vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 41
  2. WI Vs ENG: Buttler Has 'Loads Of Hunger' To Put 'Frustrating' Injury Struggles Behind Him, Says Livingstone
  3. Ben Stokes: England Test Skipper's House Burgled While He Was Away For Pakistan Series
  4. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  5. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Vitinha Confident Cristiano Ronaldo Will Feature For Portugal At The Tournament
  2. Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Sea Derby' On TV And Online
  3. La Liga President Javier Tebas Slams Real Madrid's 'Exaggerated Victimhood' After Ballon d'Or Boycott
  4. Spain Floods: Valencia's Copa Del Rey Fixture Postponed; Real Madrid Clash In Doubt
  5. WSL: Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema Set For An Extended Spell On The Sidelines Following Knee Surgery
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  5. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  3. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  4. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  2. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  3. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  4. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
World News
  1. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  2. Georgia: Prosecutors Begin Investigation Into Disputed Elections, Opposition Raises Questions
  3. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  4. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  5. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know