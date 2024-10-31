Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Sea Derby' On TV And Online

An in-form Al Ittihad will go up against Riyad Mahrez's Al Ahli in a cracker of a contest at the King Abdullah Sports City, on Thursday, October 31. The two sides will be aiming to continue their excellent start to the Saudi Pro League season. (More Football News)
Al Ittihad have garnered 21 points from the opening eight games and are looking the 'real deal' in the SPL 2024/25 season. Only Al Hilal have managed to register more points and score more goals in the league.
On the other hand, Al Ahli have not been in the greatest of form with Matthias Jaissle's team gathering 11 points from their eight games. They are currently sitting eight in the SPL standings. However, Al Ahli have done well in the AFC Champions League Elite, winning all of their three games in the group stage.
Head to Head
Total Matches – 20
Al Ittihad – 4
Al Ahli – 10
Draws – 6
Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Info:
When is Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?
The Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, October 31 at the King Abdullah Sports City at 11:30 pm IST.
Which channel will televise the Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?
The Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?
The Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matc will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.