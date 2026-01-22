Al-Hilal Vs Al Feiha LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Leaders Look To Extend Gap Over Al‑Nassr

Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Matchday 17 fixture at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, on January 22, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha live score Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 17
Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates a goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Neom on January 18, 2026. | Photo: X/Alhilal_EN
Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 17 fixture in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Hilal and Al Feiha at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Al-Hilal remain four points clear at the top, ahead of rivals Al-Nassr, securing a 2-1 away win over Neom in their last outing. The Blue Waves, unbeaten in their last six league matches, can extend their lead to seven points with a win tonight. Meanwhile, Al Feiha sit in 13th place with 14 points. The Orange are winless in seven games across all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Damac in their previous match. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha

  • Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26

  • Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

  • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FanCode

Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al-Hilal’s match against Al Feiha in Riyadh. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
