Al-Hilal Vs Al Feiha LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Leaders Look To Extend Gap Over Al‑Nassr

Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates a goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Neom on January 18, 2026. | Photo: X/Alhilal_EN

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 17 fixture in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Hilal and Al Feiha at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Al-Hilal remain four points clear at the top, ahead of rivals Al-Nassr, securing a 2-1 away win over Neom in their last outing. The Blue Waves, unbeaten in their last six league matches, can extend their lead to seven points with a win tonight. Meanwhile, Al Feiha sit in 13th place with 14 points. The Orange are winless in seven games across all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Damac in their previous match. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jan 2026, 09:03:47 pm IST Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Al-Hilal vs Al Feiha

Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode