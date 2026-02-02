Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Nassr Put Pressure Back On League Leaders With Against Riyadh

Get the real-time updates, live scores and more from the matchday 20 fixture between Saudi Pro League title contenders Al-Hilal and 3rd placed Al-Riyadh

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli live score Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 20
Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Qadisiyah on January 29, 2026. | Photo: X/Alhilal_EN
Good Evening Football fans. Welcome to our Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 20 fixture between league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. This fixture is often regarded as the Saudi Clasico with both clubs forming an intense rivalry in the recent years. While Al-Hilal are winless in their last two games, draw 1-1 and 2-2 against Al-Riyadh and Al-Qadisiyah, they still remain very much in contention to win the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season. They are currently 3 points ahead of rivals Al-Nassr, who are taking on Riyadh in the subsequent fixture tonight. Al-Hilal's opponents Al-Ahli will be looking to stage an upset today and dent the former club's title hopes. Catch all the real-time updates, live scores and more from the game.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 10' | AHFC 0-0 AHL

Positive start from Al-Hilal as they have made some good strides forward with the ball. Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was close to getting his side ahead but his header went too high.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Kick-Off

Right then, Al-Hilal get us underway in this crucial matchday 20 fixture against Al-Ahli, who will count on Ivan Toney and Riyad Mahrez to stage a victory tonight. Let's see who scores the first goal.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Live Points Table

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live points table
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live points table Google

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Playing XIs

Al-Hilal XI: Bono (GK), Moteb, Altambakti, Koulibaly, Theo Hernandez, Kanno, Ruben Neves, Sergej, Salem (C), Malcom and Darwin Nunez

Al-Ahli: Mendy (C/GK), Ali Majrashi, Rayan Hamed, Roger Ibanez, Zakaria Hawsawi, Valentin Atangana, Franck Kessie, Enzo Millot, Riyad Mahrez, Wenderson Galeno and Ivan Toney

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Follow Al-Nassr Ahead

Al-Nassr are 1-0 up in the first-half against Al-Ahli in their matchday 20 fixture. If things remain like this, then the Big Yellow would remain on top of the standings momentarily.

If Al-Hilal lose, then the 3-point gap will shrink to none and Al-Nassr will be ahead of them due to a better goal difference.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Follow Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh

Catch all the action as it happens from the subsequent SPL 2025-26 fixture between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh right here.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Welcome

Good Evening ladies and gentlemen. This is the start of our live blog for the Saudi Pro League matchday 20 fixture between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Published At:
Tags

