Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Al-Nassr Put Pressure Back On League Leaders With Against Riyadh

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: 10' | AHFC 0-0 AHL
Positive start from Al-Hilal as they have made some good strides forward with the ball. Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was close to getting his side ahead but his header went too high.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Kick-Off
Right then, Al-Hilal get us underway in this crucial matchday 20 fixture against Al-Ahli, who will count on Ivan Toney and Riyad Mahrez to stage a victory tonight. Let's see who scores the first goal.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Live Points Table
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2026: Playing XIs
Al-Hilal XI: Bono (GK), Moteb, Altambakti, Koulibaly, Theo Hernandez, Kanno, Ruben Neves, Sergej, Salem (C), Malcom and Darwin Nunez
Al-Ahli: Mendy (C/GK), Ali Majrashi, Rayan Hamed, Roger Ibanez, Zakaria Hawsawi, Valentin Atangana, Franck Kessie, Enzo Millot, Riyad Mahrez, Wenderson Galeno and Ivan Toney
Al-Nassr are 1-0 up in the first-half against Al-Ahli in their matchday 20 fixture. If things remain like this, then the Big Yellow would remain on top of the standings momentarily.
If Al-Hilal lose, then the 3-point gap will shrink to none and Al-Nassr will be ahead of them due to a better goal difference.
Good Evening ladies and gentlemen. This is the start of our live blog for the Saudi Pro League matchday 20 fixture between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.