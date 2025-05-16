Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League: FAT 3-4 HIL; Late Mitrovic Brace Hands Visitors Thrilling Win

Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Hi!
Greetings and a very warm welcome to everyone joining us tonight. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matchday 32 game between Al Fateh and Al-Hilal.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Starting XIs
Here's how the two teams line up ahead of kick-off in Al-Hofuf:
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Kick-Off
The match gets underway at the Al Fateh Club Stadium. The hosts are attacking from left to right and Al-Hilal from right to left. Fateh get a free-kick from a potentially dangerous spot early doors, but the shot flies over the goal.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 1-0 HIL
Sofiane Bendebka scores! The Algerian forward heads Ahmed Al-Julaydan's cross in powerfully to put Al Fateh ahead in the 15th minute. If Al-Hilal lose tonight, their second spot in the league is by no means certain with Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah breathing down their necks.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 2-0 HIL
Another header, another goal for Bendebka in the 24th minute! Hussain Qassem with the assist this time and the Algerian striker rises above his markers to put Al Fateh well and truly in command.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 2-0 HIL
It's all going Al Fateh's way in the first half. A penalty awarded to Al-Hilal is overturned upon VAR check at the cusp of half-time. It was a marginal call and could have really gone either way. Nine minutes of extra time in the first half, meanwhile.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Half-Time Update
An elongated 60-minute first-half finally comes to an end with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of the hosts. Al Fateh are 45 minutes away from a huge three points, thanks to Sofiane Bendebka's brace. Al-Hilal, on the other hand, need a resurrection act to safeguard their second position in the standings.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 2-1 HIL
Al-Hilal have begun the second half in right earnest. They are piling on the pressure against the hosts, and the result is there to show in the 50th minute. Nasser Al-Dawsari responds to Mitrovic's assist and slots it in to pull one back for the visitors.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 2-2 HIL
Well, well, well. This match is alive and kicking. Al-Hilal have come back roaring and have brought the game back on level terms. Salem Aldawsari drives it in from his right foot and the pressure is firmly on Al Fateh now.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 3-2 HIL
Another twist! Mourad Batna weaves through the Al-Hilal defence and drills it in from his left foot to put Al Fateh ahead once again in the 82nd minute.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: FAT 3-4 HIL
What an absolute cracker of a game we are witnessing. Al-Hilal have bounced back once superbly again, now via Aleksandr Mitrovic. The Serbian striker scores twice in less than seven minutes to put Al-Hilal in front for the first time in this match. Almost nine minutes still to go in extra time.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Full-Time Update
And the drama finally comes to an end, 135 minutes before it began. Just like the first half, the second half is also elongated and after more than 16 minutes in added time, the final whistle is sounded and Al-Hilal emerge victors by a slender 4-3 margin.
That means Al-Hilal tighten their grip on second spot with 71 points, while the relegation threat for Al Fateh mounts.