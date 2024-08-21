Football

Ajax Bolster Defence With Daniele Rugani Loan Signing From Juventus

The 30-year-old defender Daniele Rugani won seven caps for Italy between 2016 and 2018 but has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus, and was not a regular starter

Daniele-Rugani-footballer
Ajax's new loan signing Daniele Rugani.
info_icon

Ajax have signed former Italy international Daniele Rugani on a season-long loan from Juventus. (More Football News)

The 30-year-old defender won seven caps for Italy between 2016 and 2018 but has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and was not a regular starter.

He made just 17 appearances in Serie A last season, helping to keep four clean sheets. He won 39 of his 81 duels and won possession 44 times. 

"His arrival means a boost in experience for our relatively young defence," technical director Alex Kroes said. "This way the team will be better balanced."

Rugani is the second new recruit for Ajax following Bertrand Traore's move from Villarreal.

Ajax endured one of their worst seasons last time out, sitting bottom of the standings before rallying to finish fifth, though they conceded 61 goals in the Eredivisie. 

Their new head coach Francesco Farioli saw his side lose at promoted NAC Breda on Sunday after edging past Panathinaikos of Greece on penalties in the Europa League third qualifying round.

