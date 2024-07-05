AIFF Hoping To Bring Igor Stimac's Replacement As New India Head Coach By July End

The new coach of the Indian men's senior national football team will be appointed by the end of this month said All India Football Federation chief Kalyan Chaubey on Thursday. (More Football News)
Indian coach since 2019, Igor Stimac was sacked last month after India's underwhelming performance in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where the Blue Tigers failed to get to the third round despite getting a relatively easier draw. The position has been lying vacant since then and if things go to plan, Stimac's successor will be appointed by July end.
AIFF had invited applications for India's coach and they have received 291 applications from all over the world.
As per a statement issued by AIFF President Chaubey, out of the 291 applications, 100 applicants have UEFA Pro License diplomas, while 20 hold AFC Pro License diplomas and three have CONMEBOL licenses.
"We have received an overwhelming response with some of the marquee names having expressed their interest in India," Chaubey said in the statement.
"As we get ready to write a new chapter in Indian football, it’s crucial for us to have a coach who is committed to the development of Indian football, to understand our culture and help design the national football philosophy," the statement read.
“We are hoping to onboard the candidate by end of July, to ensure India utilises the September FIFA window participation. As a next step, our committee headed by AIFF Vice President Mr NA Haris (along with Committee Chairpersons of Technical, I-League, Competitions, Finance, Development and the Treasurer) will review the applications, before placing the select list to the Executive Committee,” added Chaubey.
Stimac, a 1998 FIFA World Cup semifinalist with Croatia, had replaced Stephen Constantine as the head coach in mid 2019. India won two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series under the Croat.
Stimac was at the helm in 53 matches during his tenure, which began with a 3-1 loss to Curacao in 2019. India won 19 of those 53 matches, drawing 14 and losing 20. Of his last 12 matches as India coach, Stimac could win only one.