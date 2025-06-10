Afghanistan Vs Syria Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round: When, Where To Watch

Matchday 2 of the third round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers will feature clash between Afghanistan and Syria at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia.
Both Afghanistan and Syriya are placed in Group E alongside Pakistan and Myanmar, who will go head-to-head at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.
On Matchday 1, Afghanistan suffered a 1-2 defeat to Myanmar in Yangon, while Syria made a strong start with a 2-0 win over Pakistan in Hofuf. As it stands, Syria tops the group with 3 points, and Afghanistan sits third without a point.
The third round of AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying features 24 teams comprising the three best-ranked losing sides from the first round, 18 third and fourth-placed teams from the second round, and three play-off round winners.
These teams have been divided into six groups of four, with each group playing home-and-away double round-robin matches. Only the group winners will secure the remaining six spots at the AFC Asian Cup 2027.
Afghanistan Vs Syria Live Streaming:
When is the Afghanistan Vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round match?
The Afghanistan Vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round Group E match will be held at the Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia at 10:45 PM IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round Group E match?
The Afghanistan Vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round Group E match live streamed details are not yet confirmed. It will be updated soon.