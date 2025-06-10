Pakistan Vs Myanmar Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan will lock horns with Myanmar in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 clash on June 10, Tuesday at the Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon.
This is Matchday 2 of the AFC qualifiers, featuring teams that finished third or fourth in their respective groups during the second round.
The group stage draw was held in December, 2024 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 24 teams were placed into six groups of four, seeded according to the FIFA World Rankings from November 2024.
Pakistan suffered a 0-2 defeat against Syria on matchday 1 of the third round held in Hofuf, while Myanmar secured a 2-1 win over Afghanistan in Yangon.
Pakistan Vs Myanmar Live Streaming:
When is the Pakistan Vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 match?
The Pakistan Vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 match will be held on June 10, Tuesday at 4:00 PM IST at the Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon.
Where to watch the Pakistan Vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 match?
The Pakistan Vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 match will be live streaming details are not yet confirmed. Will be updated soon.