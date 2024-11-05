AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal Forward Neymar Goes Off Injured, Faces Minimum One-Month Absence

Neymar sustained a new injury as he was forced off during Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League Elite win over Esteghlal. (More Football News)
Aleksandar Mitrovic plundered a hat-trick on Monday to seal a 3-0 win.
But Al-Hilal's victory was soured by an injury to Neymar, who had to make way just 29 minutes after he came on as a second-half substitute.
The Brazilian, who has just returned from over a year out of action following a serious knee injury, was forced off with what appeared to be a thigh issue.
Indeed, Monday's appearance was only the 32-year-old's second for Al-Hilal since his comeback.
He has featured just seven times for the Saudi Pro League champions in all competitions since his big-money move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.