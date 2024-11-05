Football

AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal Forward Neymar Goes Off Injured, Faces Minimum One-Month Absence

The Brazilian, who has just returned from over a year out of action following a serious knee injury, was forced off with what appeared to be a thigh issue

Neymar-Brazil
Neymar suffered a fresh injury
Neymar sustained a new injury as he was forced off during Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League Elite win over Esteghlal. (More Football News)

Aleksandar Mitrovic plundered a hat-trick on Monday to seal a 3-0 win.

But Al-Hilal's victory was soured by an injury to Neymar, who had to make way just 29 minutes after he came on as a second-half substitute.

The Brazilian, who has just returned from over a year out of action following a serious knee injury, was forced off with what appeared to be a thigh issue.

Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off

Indeed, Monday's appearance was only the 32-year-old's second for Al-Hilal since his comeback.

He has featured just seven times for the Saudi Pro League champions in all competitions since his big-money move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

