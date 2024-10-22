Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off

Neymar made his first appearance for Al-Hilal in just over a year, having recovered from surgery on a knee injury. (More Football News)
The forward ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023.
He then underwent surgery the following month but has now fully recovered, and came off the bench in the 77th minute for Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League on Monday.
The reigning Saudi Pro League champions emerged 5-4 victors over Al-Ain in a thrilling match, which included two hat-tricks and a red card. The Brazilian also came close to marking his return with a counter-attacking goal but was unable to capitalise.
"I feel good - it's [been] so hard," Neymar said.
"I always have a good team. But I'm so happy. I'm back, I'm back."
Neymar joined Al-Hilal in August 2023 for a reported €90million fee from Paris Saint-Germain and made just five appearances for them before his lengthy injury lay-off.