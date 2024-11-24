AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixtures On TV And Online

The AFC Champions League 2024/25, Elite East Region matchday 5 fixtures are set to kick off, with Vissel Kobe, Gwangju FC, and Yokohama F. Marinos aiming to maintain their lead at the top of the table in the prestigious tournament. (More Football News)
Vissel Kobe lead the AFC Champions League 2024/25 Elite East Region with 10 points from 4 matches, followed by Gwangju FC with 9 points. Yokohama F. Marinos are in third with 7 points.
AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region: Matchday 5 Fixtures
Vissel Kobe (Japan) vs Central Coast Mariners (Australia) - 26 Nov at 3:30 PM IST
Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) vs Shanghai Port (China) - 26 Nov at 3:30 PM IST
Shandong Taishan (China) vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (Malaysia) - 26 Nov at 5:30 pm IST
Buriram United (Thailand) vs Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) - 26 Nov at 5:30 pm IST
Gwangju (South Korea) vs Shanghai Shenhua (China) - 27 Nov at 3:30 PM IST
Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan) vs Pohang Steelers (South Korea) - 27 Nov at 3:30 PM IST
AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region: Standings After Matchday 4
AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region: Live Streaming
Where to watch AFC Champions League 2024-25 Live In India?
The AFC Champions League 2024/25 season will be telecast on the Sports18 Network’s TV channel in India. For live streaming, one can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.