AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan Pulls Out Of Away Fixture Against Iran's Sepahan SC - Check Club Statement

Failure to appear for the scheduled match could lead to heavy sanctions for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and potentially jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in the AFC Champions League 2.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2 Updates
Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Failure to appear for the scheduled match could lead to heavy sanctions for Mohun Bagan

  • MBSG were slated to play Iran's Sepahan SC in the AFC Champions League 2

  • Players and Indian staff collectively decided against travelling to Iran

Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant officially pulled out of their AFC Champions League 2 away match against Iran's Sepahan SC, scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The club's six foreign players declined to travel after advisories from their respective countries due to safety concerns.

After meeting with all players and Indian staff, they collectively decided against travelling to Iran. The players were scheduled to fly on Sunday morning after receiving their e-visas, and their decision reflected not only concerns for personal safety but also a responsibility to protect their families.

A club official was quoted as saying in a PTI report, "All the six foreigners have declined to travel following travel advisories from their respective countries. The team management fully supports players' sentiments and decision." The club also noted that several communications were sent to the AFC with a copy to AIFF, but no assurances regarding player safety were provided.

The club stated that after careful consideration of government advisories and uncovered risks, it approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Saturday to seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests. This move underscores their commitment to player safety and organizational accountability.

Related Content
Related Content

On social media, the club affirmed, "MBSG prioritises the safety and well-being of its players, officials and support staff. Our players and their families have expressed concern over travel to Iran." Earlier, MBSG also requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to relocate their September 30 ACL 2 match against Sepahan SC, citing safety concerns.

The club's foreign contingent includes Australian attackers Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings; defender Tom Aldred from the UK; and defenders Alberto Rodriguez from Spain, and Robson Robinho from Brazil.

Potential Sanctions And Impact On Indian Clubs In ACL 2

Failure to appear for the scheduled match could lead to heavy sanctions for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and potentially jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in the AFC Champions League 2. Last season, Mumbai City FC had to play in Tehran without key foreign players under similar concerns.

Additionally, Mohun Bagan has another match scheduled against Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21. Last year, when Mohun Bagan did not travel to Iran to face Tractor SC of Tabriz amid political tension and security concerns, the AFC declared the ISL champions as "withdrawn" from the competition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Shivam Dube Takes The New Ball | Pakistan 4/0 (1)

  2. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  5. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  3. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Homebound Review | Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations