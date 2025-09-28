AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan Pulls Out Of Away Fixture Against Iran's Sepahan SC - Check Club Statement

Failure to appear for the scheduled match could lead to heavy sanctions for Mohun Bagan
MBSG were slated to play Iran's Sepahan SC in the AFC Champions League 2
Players and Indian staff collectively decided against travelling to Iran
Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant officially pulled out of their AFC Champions League 2 away match against Iran's Sepahan SC, scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
The club's six foreign players declined to travel after advisories from their respective countries due to safety concerns.
After meeting with all players and Indian staff, they collectively decided against travelling to Iran. The players were scheduled to fly on Sunday morning after receiving their e-visas, and their decision reflected not only concerns for personal safety but also a responsibility to protect their families.
A club official was quoted as saying in a PTI report, "All the six foreigners have declined to travel following travel advisories from their respective countries. The team management fully supports players' sentiments and decision." The club also noted that several communications were sent to the AFC with a copy to AIFF, but no assurances regarding player safety were provided.
The club stated that after careful consideration of government advisories and uncovered risks, it approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Saturday to seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests. This move underscores their commitment to player safety and organizational accountability.
On social media, the club affirmed, "MBSG prioritises the safety and well-being of its players, officials and support staff. Our players and their families have expressed concern over travel to Iran." Earlier, MBSG also requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to relocate their September 30 ACL 2 match against Sepahan SC, citing safety concerns.
The club's foreign contingent includes Australian attackers Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings; defender Tom Aldred from the UK; and defenders Alberto Rodriguez from Spain, and Robson Robinho from Brazil.
Potential Sanctions And Impact On Indian Clubs In ACL 2
Failure to appear for the scheduled match could lead to heavy sanctions for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and potentially jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in the AFC Champions League 2. Last season, Mumbai City FC had to play in Tehran without key foreign players under similar concerns.
Additionally, Mohun Bagan has another match scheduled against Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21. Last year, when Mohun Bagan did not travel to Iran to face Tractor SC of Tabriz amid political tension and security concerns, the AFC declared the ISL champions as "withdrawn" from the competition.