AFC Bournemouth Vs Brighton, Premier League: Match Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Bournemouth's new signing Veljko Milosavljevic is relishing the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League ahead of a potential debut against Brighton on Saturday.
After a productive transfer deadline day, which saw the Cherries land the defensive duo of Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade and full-back Alex Jimenez from AC Milan, Andoni Iraola was given the reinforcements he had openly requested.
Bournemouth come into Saturday's clash with Brighton off the back of a 1-0 statement victory away at Tottenham prior to the international break.
The Cherries do not have a favourable recent record against Saturday's visitors, though, having lost five of their last six Premier League matches against the Seagulls.
However, Milosavljevic is aiming to help Bournemouth halt that run, saying: "I'm very happy to join the Bournemouth family.
"I felt 100% joining Bournemouth. I am very happy to have joined Bournemouth, and be playing in the Premier League.
"[I want to] understand the manager's questions of me, and adapt to the team."
Brighton, however, come into the game following an impressive win of their own, leaving it late to stun Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-1 at the AMEX Stadium.
The Seagulls have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, thrashing Championship side Oxford United 6-0 in the EFL Cup as well as drawing with Fulham on the opening day.
Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been on international duty with the Netherlands, helping his nation to a 3-2 win over Lithuania and a 1-1 draw against Poland.
Verbruggen has been a key cog for the Seagulls since arriving at the club in 2023 and was linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, but he stressed his commitment to the cause under Fabian Hurzeler.
"It's always a compliment to be linked with such big clubs, but I haven't really given it much thought," he said. "Honestly, I don't know what was right and what wasn't.
"My agent is keeping me away from that. When something becomes concrete and decisions have to be made, I'll automatically know.
"I've had problems with my knee this summer and have focused on staying fit. To be honest, I don’t know what has or hasn’t been going on. My agent keeps me out of it.
"If something becomes very concrete and choices have to be made, I'll hear about it. It's important to stay calm and take everything step by step.
"Then I'll see where it takes me in the end. The focus this week is on the Dutch national team, playing the qualifying matches and achieving good results."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo
Semenyo is the only player in the Premier League this season to register at least 10 shots and create five chances. The forward has been a leading force in the Cherries' ranks so far this term, having netted a brace on the opening day against Liverpool, as well as an assist against Wolves.
However, the Bournemouth star has never managed a goal or an assist in six outings against Brighton, despite producing 12 shots and six key passes in those meetings.
Brighton – Kaoru Mitoma
Mitoma was in razor-sharp form during Brighton's last Premier League outing against Man City, registering an assist, and ranking top for chances created (three).
The forward also tallied 13 passes in the final third, the most of any Brighton player, and he will be keen to make an impression once again here.
MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN
Bournemouth enjoyed early success against Brighton in the Premier League, winning four of their first six meetings (one draw, one defeat), but they have since struggled, losing five of the last six (one win).
This season, the Cherries have taken six points from their opening three fixtures (two wins, one loss) — their second-best top-flight start after the seven points they managed in 2018-19. Victory on Saturday would give them three straight league wins for the first time since December 2024.
After conceding 19 shots (10 on target) in their 4-2 opening-day defeat to Liverpool, Bournemouth have tightened up impressively.
Across matchdays two and three, they faced fewer shots (11) and fewer on target (two) than any other team, keeping two clean sheets — the only side to do so. Remarkably, only Burnley in 1895-96 and Arsenal in 1989-90 have ever followed up on conceding four in their opening game with three consecutive clean sheets.
Brighton, meanwhile, have won two of their last three league trips to Bournemouth (one defeat) and are aiming for back-to-back away victories at the Vitality for the first time since February 1932.
Since their 7-0 drubbing at Nottingham Forest on Valentine's Day, only Liverpool (36), Man City (33) and Chelsea (33) have collected more Premier League points than the Seagulls (31). In that same period, Brighton have scored 34 goals — second only to Liverpool's 36.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Bournemouth – 42.4%
Draw – 26.7%
Brighton - 30.9%