AFC Bournemouth Vs Brighton, Premier League: Match Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Bournemouth come into Saturday's clash with Brighton off the back of a 1-0 statement victory away at Tottenham prior to the international break

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Veljko Milosavljevic
Milosavljevic of Bournemouth
info_icon

Bournemouth's new signing Veljko Milosavljevic is relishing the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League ahead of a potential debut against Brighton on Saturday. 

After a productive transfer deadline day, which saw the Cherries land the defensive duo of Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade and full-back Alex Jimenez from AC Milan, Andoni Iraola was given the reinforcements he had openly requested.

Bournemouth come into Saturday's clash with Brighton off the back of a 1-0 statement victory away at Tottenham prior to the international break.

The Cherries do not have a favourable recent record against Saturday's visitors, though, having lost five of their last six Premier League matches against the Seagulls. 

However, Milosavljevic is aiming to help Bournemouth halt that run, saying: "I'm very happy to join the Bournemouth family. 

"I felt 100% joining Bournemouth. I am very happy to have joined Bournemouth, and be playing in the Premier League. 

"[I want to] understand the manager's questions of me, and adapt to the team."

Brighton, however, come into the game following an impressive win of their own, leaving it late to stun Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-1 at the AMEX Stadium. 

The Seagulls have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, thrashing Championship side Oxford United 6-0 in the EFL Cup as well as drawing with Fulham on the opening day. 

Related Content
Related Content

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been on international duty with the Netherlands, helping his nation to a 3-2 win over Lithuania and a 1-1 draw against Poland. 

Verbruggen has been a key cog for the Seagulls since arriving at the club in 2023 and was linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, but he stressed his commitment to the cause under Fabian Hurzeler. 

"It's always a compliment to be linked with such big clubs, but I haven't really given it much thought," he said. "Honestly, I don't know what was right and what wasn't.

"My agent is keeping me away from that. When something becomes concrete and decisions have to be made, I'll automatically know.

"I've had problems with my knee this summer and have focused on staying fit. To be honest, I don’t know what has or hasn’t been going on. My agent keeps me out of it.

"If something becomes very concrete and choices have to be made, I'll hear about it. It's important to stay calm and take everything step by step.

"Then I'll see where it takes me in the end. The focus this week is on the Dutch national team, playing the qualifying matches and achieving good results."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo is the only player in the Premier League this season to register at least 10 shots and create five chances. The forward has been a leading force in the Cherries' ranks so far this term, having netted a brace on the opening day against Liverpool, as well as an assist against Wolves.

However, the Bournemouth star has never managed a goal or an assist in six outings against Brighton, despite producing 12 shots and six key passes in those meetings.

Brighton – Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma was in razor-sharp form during Brighton's last Premier League outing against Man City, registering an assist, and ranking top for chances created (three).

The forward also tallied 13 passes in the final third, the most of any Brighton player, and he will be keen to make an impression once again here. 

info_icon

MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Bournemouth enjoyed early success against Brighton in the Premier League, winning four of their first six meetings (one draw, one defeat), but they have since struggled, losing five of the last six (one win).

This season, the Cherries have taken six points from their opening three fixtures (two wins, one loss) — their second-best top-flight start after the seven points they managed in 2018-19. Victory on Saturday would give them three straight league wins for the first time since December 2024.

After conceding 19 shots (10 on target) in their 4-2 opening-day defeat to Liverpool, Bournemouth have tightened up impressively.

Across matchdays two and three, they faced fewer shots (11) and fewer on target (two) than any other team, keeping two clean sheets — the only side to do so. Remarkably, only Burnley in 1895-96 and Arsenal in 1989-90 have ever followed up on conceding four in their opening game with three consecutive clean sheets.

Brighton, meanwhile, have won two of their last three league trips to Bournemouth (one defeat) and are aiming for back-to-back away victories at the Vitality for the first time since February 1932.

Since their 7-0 drubbing at Nottingham Forest on Valentine's Day, only Liverpool (36), Man City (33) and Chelsea (33) have collected more Premier League points than the Seagulls (31). In that same period, Brighton have scored 34 goals — second only to Liverpool's 36.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth – 42.4%

Draw – 26.7%

Brighton - 30.9%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

  3. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

  4. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup Final: Why Has This Never Happened Before?

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 4

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India And Mauritius Are Family, Says PM Modi After Signing Key MoUs In Varanasi

  2. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

  3. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  4. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  5. Day In Pics: September 11, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  2. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh