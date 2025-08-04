Ademola Lookman Hands In Transfer Request At Atalanta Due To 'Broken Promises'

Citing "broken promises" and what he called "poor treatment" by the club’s management, the Nigerian international voiced his frustration on his X (formerly Twitter) account

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman has handed in a transfer request
Ademola Lookman has publicly announced that he has handed in a formal transfer request to Atalanta.

Citing "broken promises" and what he describes as "poor treatment " by the club's management, the Nigerian international took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his discontent.

Lookman, who is a target for Inter, claimed that Atalanta’s leadership had failed to honour their prior agreement to allow him to leave should a suitable offer arrive this summer.

This comes just over a year after Lookman became the first player in 49 years to net a hat-trick in a European final, and just the sixth to ever achieve such a feat, when Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen to win the 2023-24 Europa League.

Lookman specified in his statement that he “loved every moment” at the club, but felt it was “the right time to move on and experience a new adventure.”

“There have been numerous clubs approach Atalanta in the past and I have previously always stayed loyal,” he said.

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment with what I believe had been discussed, sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand.

“Sadly, I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right, and I feel that enough is enough.

“I have always worn the jersey with pride and represented Atalanta with heart, passion, and commitment.

“However, after enduring several months of broken promises and treatment I feel is unjust, I have no choice but to speak out and officially submit my transfer request.”

The situation has become increasingly public and contentious, with Lookman also removing all visible association with Atalanta from his social media profiles.

Lookman's statement came on the eve of him bringing up exactly three years with Atalanta, who signed him from RB Leipzig on August 4, 2022.

Since Lookman signed for Atalanta, only Lautaro Martinez (67) has registered more goal involvements in Serie A than the 27-year-old, who has tallied up 57 (39 goals and 18 assists).

