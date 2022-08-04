Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Fixtures For Australia, South Africa Tours Of India Confirmed - Check Full Schedule

India will play three T20Is each against Australia and South Africa before the T20 World Cup. Proteas will stay back for three ODIs.

Mohali will host the opening T20I against Australia, while Delhi gets the last ODI cricket match against South Africa.
Mohali will host the opening T20I against Australia, while Delhi gets the last ODI cricket match against South Africa. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 3:54 am

Mohali and Delhi are among nine Indian cities that will host back-to-back white-ball matches against Australia and South Africa, respectively, starting September 20, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

While India will play six T20 International games against Australia and South Africa, which will serve as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup Down Under, a separate team will play three 50-over games against the Proteas, with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia (September 20) with Nagpur (September 23) and Hyderabad (September 25) organising the second and third respectively.

Related stories

Asia Cup Cricket Fixtures Confirmed: India Vs Pakistan on August 28 - Check Full Schedule

Paddy Upton Joins Indian Cricket Team As Mental Conditioning Coach Ahead Of T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands, Zimbabwe Qualify At The Expense Of United States, Papua New Guinea

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28.

The second T20I will be played on October 2 in Guwahati followed by the last game in Indore on October 4.

The action will shift to Lucknow on October 6 where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11, but the series won't have any World Cup-bound players.

Tags

Sports Cricket Schedule And Fixtures India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Australia's Tour Of India South Africa's Tour Of India BCCI Jay Shah T20 World Cup Shikhar Dhawan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read