Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: World No.13 France Stun Olympic Bronze Medallists India 5-2

India had registered convincing victories against France (5-0) and South Africa (10-2) in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 so far.

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: World No.13 France Stun Olympic Bronze Medallists India 5-2
India's Amit Rohidas in action against France in FIH Pro League 2021-22. Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:29 am

Olympic bronze medallists India dished out a shoddy performance to lose 2-5 against lower-ranked France in the second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League two-leg tie in Potchefstroom on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

India started the match as clear favourites after having registered convincing wins – 5-0 against France and 10-2 against South Africa – in the FIH Pro League so far.

Related stories

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Netherlands Call Off India Trip Due To COVID Scare

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: India Ride On Young Jugraj Singh’s Hat-Trick To Thrash South Africa 10-2

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: India Kick Off Campaign With 5-0 Win Over France

But France had other plans on Saturday and got the better of their fancied opponents in every aspects of the game. The Indians were slow to get off the blocks but gained in confidence as the match progressed.

While France enjoyed the early exchanges, India controlled the proceedings thereafter but both the teams failed to create any real goal-scoring chance. A minute into the second quarter, India secured the first penalty corner of the match but poor trapping didn't give Harmanpreet Singh a shot at the goal.

France caught the Indian defence off guard in the very next move and earned a penalty stroke which was beautifully converted by Victor Charlet.

Stunned by the Frenchmen, India upped the ante and secured their second penalty corner in the 21st minute, but France goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry came up with a brilliant save to deny young Jugraj Singh.

But in the very next minute, India drew level when Jarmanpreet Singh's cross from the right went into the French goal after getting a deflection from the sticks of Stanislas Branicki.

The Frenchmen looked more purposeful after the change of ends and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 32nd minute but failed to utilise those chances.

France continued with their attacking game and restored their lead in the 35th minute through Viktor Lockwood, whose powerful shot from the left corner went through the legs of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh into the Indian net.

Down by a goal once again, the Indians came out attacking and kept up the pressure on the French defence but failed to break it. India had their chances and secured five penalty corners in the third quarter, including three in succession in the 44th minute, but erred in execution.

France extended their lead in the 48th minute from their third penalty corner through a variation strike from Charles Masson. India secured two more penalty corners but the likes of Harmanpreet, Jugraj and Varun Kumar found it difficult to get past the French defence, which was brilliantly led by goalkeeper Thieffry.

India pulled one back in the 57th minute through a penalty stroke conversion by Harmanpreet Singh.  Pumped up by the goal, the Indians stepped up the pressure and secured two more penalty corners but France defended in numbers.

To add to India's woes, world no. 13 France scored two more goals in the final two minutes of the game -- first through a penalty corner conversion by Charlet and then a field strike by Timothée Clement.

India's lacklustre performance can be summed up from the fact that they earned as many as 10 penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net. India will next play hosts South Africa in the second FIH Pro League match between the two sides here on Sunday.

Tags

Sports FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 FIH Pro League France National Hockey Team India National Hockey Team Jarmanpreet Singh PR Sreejesh Hockey
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Bundesliga 2021-22: Promoted Bochum Come From Behind To Stun Leaders Bayern Munich 4-2

Bundesliga 2021-22: Promoted Bochum Come From Behind To Stun Leaders Bayern Munich 4-2

ISL 2021-22:ATK Mohun Bagan Beat NorthEast United 3-1, Move To Second Spot

Online Gaming Matter: After IPL Auction 2022, Why All Eyes Will Be On Karnataka High Court

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

IPL 2022 Auction: Avesh Khan Takes Home Rs 10 Crore, Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival