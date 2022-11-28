FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Clash With Iran In A Do-Or-Die Match

Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Live
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
3
cameroon
Serbia
3

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Clash With Iran In A Do-Or-Die Match

USA finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.

USA players participate in a team training session on Sunday.
USA players participate in a team training session on Sunday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 28 Nov 2022 6:16 pm

The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. (More Football News)

U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.

“The most important thing is that we control the outcome of our journey in this tournament with the last game against Iran,” midfielder Weston McKennie said. 

“So the next thing is just to go out and get three points against Iran.”

A draw or a loss would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. England leads the group with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and Wales with one.

“We got to win the game,” midfielder Gio Reyna said. 

“We're not really thinking about anything else, just three points and then we're through.”

Iran famously beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 1998 World Cup match in France that eliminated the Americans and caused thousands of flag-waving fans to greet the Iranians when they returned home. In the leadup to the rematch Tuesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation angered Iran's government by briefly displaying Iran's flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

For the U.S., this year's situation is similar to 2010, when the Americans were on the verge of elimination in the last round of group play before Landon Donovan's stoppage-time goal beat Algeria 1-0.

“I just hope we don't leave it to the 90th-whatever minute," said Stu Holden, a midfielder on the bench that night and now a Fox commentator. 

“It would be pretty cool to call a last-second U.S. winner, but selfishly I'm quite OK with us just getting that done early and moving on to the round of 16 because that would be a lot better for my blood pressure.”

Iran is coached by Carlos Queiroz, who as a U.S. Soccer Federation adviser in 1998 wrote a player development blueprint aimed at winning a World Cup by 2010. Iran's attack is led by Porto's Mehdi Taremi, who has five Champions League goals this season.

Iran rebounded from a 6-2 opening match loss to England with a 2-0 upset of Wales, putting the team in position to advance for the first time in six World Cups. Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord is suspended after picking up a yellow card in both his first matches in Qatar.

Goals have been a struggle for a U.S. team, which got just three from forwards in 14 World Cup qualifiers.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter knows that has to change.

“You got to score,” he said.

