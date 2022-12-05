Monday, Dec 05, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Players Charged With Offensive Behaviour For Confronting Referee

05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Players Charged With Offensive Behaviour For Confronting Referee

The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details.

Uruguay players argue with referee Daniel Siebert during their match against Ghana on Friday.
Uruguay players argue with referee Daniel Siebert during their match against Ghana on Friday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 05 Dec 2022 10:50 pm

Four Uruguay players were charged with offensive behaviour by FIFA on Monday for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup. (More Football News)

The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details.

The Uruguay team thought it should been awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time of its 2-0 victory over Ghana on Friday. One more goal would have sent Uruguay to the round of 16 instead of South Korea.

FIFA said Edinson Cavani, José María Giménez, Diego Godín and Fernando Muslera face disciplinary cases for “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” and misconduct.

Cavani, Godín and Muslera were each playing at their fourth World Cup and Giménez was at this third.

They were among a group of players who confronted German referee Daniel Siebert after the final whistle at Al Janoub Stadium.

FIFA did not specify a timetable for its disciplinary committee to rule on the cases.

Tags
Sports Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Uruguay National Football Team Edinson Cavani José María Giménez Diego Godín Fernando Muslera
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsene Wenger Takes A Dig At Protesting Teams For Subpar Performance

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar In Contention For Brazil's Round Of 16 Match Against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's In Store For The Socceroos After Their World Cup Exit?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Julián Álvarez Learning Under Biggest Stars And Flourishing

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans' Sartorial Fashion Draws Qatari Ire, Praise In Other Countries

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz Not Impressed By The 48 team World Cup Format

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Lionel Messi Scores In His 1,000th Professional Match As Argentina Beat Australia

Pelé Responding Well To Treatment For Respiratory Infection

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia Players Charged For...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Players Charged With...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Find Support Among...

Advertisement