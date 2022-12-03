Friday, Dec 02, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia To Book A Spot In Round Of 16


FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia To Book A Spot In Round Of 16

Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G.

Switzerland players celebrate after scoring the third goal against Serbia.
Switzerland players celebrate after scoring the third goal against Serbia. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 03 Dec 2022 2:40 am

Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. (More Football News | Points Table)

Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.

Freuler finished off a backheel pass from Ruben Vargas after Xherdan Shaqiri clipped a ball into the penalty box.

Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime.

Switzerland needed a win to guarantee itself a place in the knockout round after beating Cameroon and losing to Brazil in its opening two games. The team reached the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and again four years later in Russia. They lost 1-0 in both matches, to Argentina and Sweden, respectively.

Against Portugal, the Swiss will be looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since hosting the competition in 1954.

Switzerland and Serbia meet in the group stage for the second straight World Cup. The Swiss also won in 2018 after a last-minute goal from Shaqiri.

This time, the Chicago Fire forward put his team ahead in the 20th minute to become the first Swiss player to score at three World Cups.

