FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Viewers Upset Over World Cup Streaming Ban

Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Viewers Upset Over World Cup Streaming Ban

Subscribers reported they have been unable to access the service since the opening ceremony, in which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat just a few seats from Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

An inflatable World Cup replica depicted during the Opening Ceremony.
An inflatable World Cup replica depicted during the Opening Ceremony. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 11:27 pm

World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. (More Football News)

The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar's beIN Sports Media Group.

Saudi-based subscribers who weren't able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV's Twitter account this week with refund requests and screenshots of the service's website saying "Sorry, the requested page is violating the regulations of the Media Ministry."

In a message shared by subscribers, TOD TV apologized to viewers "for the temporary loss of service."

"This is due to reasons beyond our control," it said. 

"We value our viewers having a premium user experience and are working on resuming normal services as soon as possible."

TOD TV, the Saudi Media Ministry and Foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qatar's beIN group was caught in the crosshairs of a bitter political dispute between Riyadh and Doha in recent years. Saudi Arabia in 2017 led a group of four Arab countries in imposing a boycott on Qatar over its support for political Islamists, ties with Iran and its funding of Al Jazeera, a satellite news channel that has at times harshly criticized other Gulf Arab governments.

During the boycott, beIN Sports lost its license to broadcast in Saudi Arabia, and Saudi viewers lost their only way to watch soccer from Europe's biggest leagues and Asia's top competitions outside of pirated services. But last year after Saudi Arabia mended ties with Qatar, beIN resumed service for the major Saudi market. 

TOD TV is broadcasting some of the matches, including Saudi Arabia's, for free, but 42 matches were only going to be available on the streaming service, which apparently was blocked just before the start of the tournament on Nov. 20. 

Subscribers reported they have been unable to access the service since the opening ceremony, in which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat just a few seats from Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Competition for for revenue and millions of subscribers in the Middle East is escalating among regional streaming services, including the Shahid service operated by the Saudi-owned MBC Group.

The Saudi government is believed to hold a controlling stake in MBC Group after a series of arrests in 2017 ordered by Prince Mohammed over corruption allegations that helped him centralize power in the kingdom.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 FIFA Ban Saudi Arabia TOD TV BeIN Sports Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
