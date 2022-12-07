Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Goncalo Ramos Scores Hat-Trick As Portugal Smash Six Goals Against Switzerland

07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Goncalo Ramos Scores Hat-Trick As Portugal Smash Six Goals Against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched after his coach expressed frustration about his team captain's attitude in the last game.

Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his third goal against Switzerland on Tuesday.
Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his third goal against Switzerland on Tuesday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 07 Dec 2022 2:26 am

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the superstar striker’s replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month, made his first start for his country and demonstrated the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for.

Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added others in the 51st and 67th — by which time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium.

Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd minute to loud cheers, though Portugal had the game wrapped up by then with defenders Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also scoring. Rafael Leao added a late goal in stoppage time.

Manuel Akanji scored for Switzerland.

Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time, after 1966 and 2006, and will play Morocco on Saturday.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos now has to decide whether to stick with Ramos or restore Ronaldo, the top scorer in men’s international soccer and one of the game’s greatest ever players.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal National Football Team Switzerland National Football Team Goncalo Ramos Pepe Raphael Guerreiro Cristiano Ronaldo
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Impersonator Takes Qatar By Storm

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans Find Booze At Hotels, Qatar's Only Liquor Store

FIFA World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling Leaves England Squad After Home Break-in

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal Vs Switzerland, Round Of 16 Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo Looks To Shine Like Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi

Pele's Family: Respiratory Infection Aggravated By COVID-19

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland Exit Looks Like World Cup Farewell For Robert Lewandowski

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: England Sail Past Senegal To Enter Quarterfinals

Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To Become France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Olivier Giroud Breaks Record, Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As France Reach Quarterfinals

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Goncalo Ramos...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Samuel Eto'o Apologises For...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Morocco Beat...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Paulo Dybala Not In...

Advertisement