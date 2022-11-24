FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Vs Ecuador Could See An All-Striker Battle

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Live
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Vs Ecuador Could See An All-Striker Battle

Valencia had scored both of Ecuador's goals against Qatar. Depay, on the other hand, came on in as a substitute against Senegal.

Memphis Depay in action against Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye.
Memphis Depay in action against Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 4:24 pm

The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. (More Football News)

The two forwards have different styles — Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled — but are equally important to their sides. A win for either team would move it onto six points and put it in command of Group A with one game to play.

Valencia scored both of his side's goals in the first half when it beat tournament host Qatar 2-0 in the tournament's opening game, taking his international tally to 37 and extending his record as La Tri's all-time leading scorer.

Although he came off against Qatar after taking a knock to his knee, coach Gustavo Alfaro says "Enner will play against the Netherlands, there is no doubt about that."

Returning from a nagging hamstring injury, Depay came on in the second half to spark the attack as the Dutch scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0. 

Although Depay could again be decisive off the bench, he'll be hoping coach Louis van Gaal gives him a starting place.

After all, the 28-year-old Depay played a massive part in helping his nation qualify, netting 12 goals and six assists. No other European player had more goals and assists combined.

"He is a player who can make the difference,” Van Gaal said. “He will want to play, but I have to assess his form."

Depay has added incentive to start because he needs one more goal to reach 43 international goals. 

That would move him one past striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar — nicknamed "The Hunter" for his ruthless finishing — on the list of all-time leading scorers for the national team. Depay is not far away from Robin van Persie's record of 50.

The first two of Depay's international goals came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Valencia also netted twice during the competition. Neither forward played at the last World Cup because their nations failed to qualify. 

Heading into this World Cup, their club forms have differed vastly.

Valencia has been in great form with 13 goals in 12 league games for Turkish side Fenerbahce. But Depay's thigh problem kept him out for two months, and he played only three games for Spanish league leader Barcelona before heading to Qatar.

If Depay isn't fit enough to start the match at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, then Van Gaal is confident he can rely on Cody Gakpo, who scored against Senegal for his third goal of the year with the Oranje.

He's done well for PSV Eindhoven this season with 13 goals in 24 games.

"He knows how to score goals and is very agile," Van Gaal said.

The 71-year-old Van Gaal said before the tournament that he believed his side can finally win the World Cup, after losing three finals. But he expects a better performance on Friday than in the opening victory.

"We can only improve," he said.

Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert, who plays for unheralded Dutch side Heerenveen, pulled off three saves against Senegal on his international debut.

He will doubtless be called into action again if Enner is on form.

