FIFA World Cup 2022: Moroccan Fans Queue Up For A Chance To Win Free World Cup Ticket

14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
croatia
Croatia
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

The tickets were given out by the Moroccan soccer federation in coordination with FIFA and the Qatari organizing committee.

A man draped in a Moroccan flag stands with fans outside the Al Janoub Stadium in Wakrah.
A man draped in a Moroccan flag stands with fans outside the Al Janoub Stadium in Wakrah. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 13 Dec 2022 10:46 pm

Hundreds of Moroccan fans waited outside Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday for a chance to score a free ticket to the country's World Cup semifinal game against France. (More Football News)

The tickets were given out by the Moroccan soccer federation in coordination with FIFA and the Qatari organizing committee.

“We bought the rest of unsold tickets in the stadium and we distributed them to our fans,” Moroccan federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said. 

"They are here in Qatar and they have only one desire — to see the national team."

Morocco, the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup, faces defending champion France on Wednesday.

Fans outside Al Janoub Stadium said they had been waiting for several hours. Some camped out with blankets and chairs and took turns sleeping on the ground. Many plan to support the team in Qatar even if they can't get a ticket.

“We just going to rely on God. We wish from the bottom of our heart that tomorrow's game goes well,” Moroccan fan Mohammed al Hmaemi said. 

"We hope that our national team wins. We do not have tickets, so we just going to stay outside and cheer for them.”

Moroccan fan Hasnae Belazzeyz said the wait was worth it: “It's more than a dream, it's incredible. It's a national pride. It is historical.”

Morocco's national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, has confirmed it will run 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha.

“After the success of the unprecedented arrangements made for the Morocco-Portugal match, we are now quadrupling these arrangements by operating nearly 30 flights with large-capacity aircraft in just 24 hours,” Royal Air Maroc president Abdelhamid Addou said in a statement.

Royal Air Maroc said the one-of-a-kind deal would be on sale for 5,000 dirhams ($475) round trip.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Morocco National Football Team Al Janoub Stadium Wakrah Hakim Ziyech Achraf Hakimi Youssef En-Nesyri
