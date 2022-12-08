Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia And Serbia Fined For Balkan Political Statements

09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
brazil
Brazil
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
argentina
Argentina
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
portugal
Portugal
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
france
France
Full Table
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia And Serbia Fined For Balkan Political Statements

FIFA has fined the football federations of Serbia and Croatia for making political statements at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Croatia captain Luka Modric shares a moment with Mislav Orsic and Borna Sosa.
Croatia captain Luka Modric shares a moment with Mislav Orsic and Borna Sosa. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 08 Dec 2022 9:04 am

The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. (More Football News)

FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.

The Serbian soccer federation was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,300) for a political banner about neighboring Kosovo displayed in the locker room before playing Brazil in the team’s opening game.

It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent state for nearly 15 years, and the slogan “No Surrender.”

The Kosovo soccer federation formally complained to FIFA about the banner, which was hung over two Serbia players’ lockers on Nov. 24.

FIFA said the charge against Croatia related to “use of words and objects to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event.”

Borjan was born in an ethnic Serbian region of Croatia. He and his family left their hometown in 1995 when it was taken by Croatian forces. The ethnic Serbs are said to have fled on tractors.

During Canada’s 4-1 loss on Nov. 27, one banner displayed by Croatia fans used a flag of tractor manufacturer John Deere and changed the marketing slogan to target Borjan.

FIFA also fined Saudi Arabia 30,000 Swiss francs ($32,000) for “team misconduct” after getting six yellow cards in games against Argentina and Mexico.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Croatia National Football Team Serbia National Football Team Kosovo Soccer Federation Saudi Arabia National Football Team Croatian Football Federation
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's Next For Japan After World Cup Exit?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Legend Samuel Eto'o Filmed In Altercation Outside The Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022: England's Jude Bellingham Is Lighting Up On The Big Stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Managing Director Oliver Bierhoff Resigns After World Cup Debacle

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Merciless Brazil Brush Aside South Korea To Enter Quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA's Loss To The Netherlands Viewed By 16.5 Million Residents

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Dominik Livakovic Saves Three Kicks In Penalty Shootout To Help Croatia Enter Quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia Players Charged For Alleged Misconduct, Fans For Offensive Chants

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Players Charged With Offensive Behaviour For Confronting Referee

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Goalie Andries...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vinicius Junior Credits Real...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia And Serbia Fined For...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe Ready To Take...

Advertisement