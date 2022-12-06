FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Legend Samuel Eto'o Filmed In Altercation Outside The Stadium

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Cameroon football federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium.

Samuel Eto'o is the president of the Cameroonian football federation.
UPDATED 06 Dec 2022 5:51 pm

Cameroon football federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. Footage circulating on social media showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground.

Eto’o has been in Qatar as president of the soccer federation of Cameroon, which was eliminated in the group stage last week.

He also represents Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee as a Global Legacy Ambassador since 2019 and is part of the FIFA Legends program that uses former players to promote soccer.

It was unclear in what capacity Eto’o attended the game on Monday night.

Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Cameroon National Football Team Samuel Eto’o Football Qatar World Cup 2022 FC Barcelona Inter Milan Brazil National Football Team South Korea National Football Team
